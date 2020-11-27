Reported by The Guardian, an investigation by the Environmental Audit Committee is putting pressure on technology giants like Apple to decrease its impact on electronics waste. MPs in the United Kingdom have accused Apple of "built-in obsolescence" with its products, saying that the company intentionally makes its products nearly impossible to repair.

The report by MPs condemns the "built-in obsolescence" in many electronic products – which includes the practice of intentionally shortening the lifespan of products. The inquiry by MPs heard that tech companies such as Apple had been found to glue and solder together internal components, making any repair nearly impossible.

The report goes on to say that, for Apple products, in particular, repairs are so costly and complicated that it leads consumers to replace them instead.