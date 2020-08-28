Yesterday saw the arrival of Epic's Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 4. Except, it didn't if you game on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac. We all know why that is at this point, but Epic wanted to make sure the point was driven home as hard as possible. So overnight it emailed everyone to tell them what's happening, what they'll be missing out on, and why.

TL;DR – you can't play the new season, you're missing out on a lot, and it's Apple's fault.

Epic opens its email with a message we've seen before. Apple is blocking Fortnite updates.

Apple is blocking Fortnite updates and new installs on the App Store, and has said they will terminate our ability to develop Fortnite for Apple devices. As a result, the Chapter 2 - Season 4 update (v14.00), did not release on iOS and macOS on August 27.

What that means for gamers is pretty simple. We can play last season's content just fine, but anything from Season 2 – Chapter 4 is off-limits. Presumably, there will still be people playing the old chapter on their Apple devices, but whether it's enough to fill lobbies properly, I don't know yet. I've been playing on PS4 instead – more on that in a minute.