Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney decries 'corporate propaganda campaigns'

What you need to know
- Tim Sweeney has lashed out at Apple's recent campaign against sideloading on iOS.
- On Twitter, the Epic Games CEO stated he hoped "corporate propaganda campaigns don't become a permanent fixture of the tech industry".
- Last year Epic staged Project Liberty, a large PR operation for the launch of its lawsuit against Apple.
CEO of Epic Games Tim Sweeney has said he hopes "corporate propaganda campaigns don't become a permanent fixture of the tech industry", following Apple's recent public push against antitrust legislation and sideloading on iOS.
Taking to Twitter Sweeney stated:
I really hope corporate propaganda campaigns don't become a permanent fixture of the tech industry. If a company has a problem, just fix it and bear the costs, and if that takes time to do right then say so.
Sweeney went on to criticize a recent Apple paper regarding the risk posed by sideloading on iOS:
So, like, the Epic Games Store doesn't have a shopping cart. It ought to have a shopping cart. Someday it will have a shopping cart. But in the meantime, we don't need to put out graphical pamphlets decrying the ills of shopping carts. It's absurd.
Sweeney also mocked the graphics and content of the paper, suggesting developers and users should be wary of Apple's 30% rate of commission, not hackers and scammers.
Last year, Epic Games and Tim Sweeney launched 'Project Liberty', a huge PR campaign that served as a launchpad for its lawsuit against Apple. It started with a hotfix to change the way payments were handled on Fortnite and ended with the filing of the suit, and a spoof 'Nineteen Eighty Fortnite' video, mocking Apple's own 1984 advert of old. The company also sold #FreeFortnite merchandise and even hosted a #FreeFortnite Cup for iOS players where entrants could win a 'Tart Tycoon' skin.
Court documents in the Epic Games vs Apple trial reveal the company agonized internally about not looking like the bad guys, Sweeney told the court he had hoped the move would make Apple (and Google) seriously reconsider its policy "then and there", and that it wanted to show the world "through action" the impact of the company's App Store policy.
The Epic Games vs Apple trial concluded earlier this year, with an initial judgment expected sometime this summer.
Newsstand is the Google News reader Mac OS 9 users have been waiting for
Someone created a cool Google News RSS reader for Mac OS 9 and it's the best thing you'll see this month.
Companies like Apple hurting creator economy, says Facebook
Facebook exec Fidji Simo has told Fortune's MPW Next Gen virtual conference that companies like Apple are hurting the creator economy by taking large revenue shares of money made on digital platforms.
French lawsuit against 'abusive' Apple developer contracts calls September
A lawsuit against Apple filed by France's economy ministry against the company's alleged abusive developer contracts will call in court in September for a new timetable as the case nears its close.
How will you attach your AirTag to the item you wish to track?
Apple's AirTag doesn't have any hooks or adhesive for attaching to your precious items. Luckily there are plenty of accessories for that purpose, both from Apple and third parties.