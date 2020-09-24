Epic Games joins 'Coalition for App Fairness' in latest dig at Apple

Epic Games has today announced it is joining the 'Coalition for App Fairness', a group vocally opposed to Apple's App Store policies and its 30% App Store fee.

In a tweet, the Fortnite developer stated:

Developer freedoms are under attack. We are joining @AppFairness to defend and reclaim the fundamental rights of all creators. Learn more about how you can challenge the anti-competitive behaviors that exist on today's app stores.

The Coalition for App Fairness' home page states in bold font:

EVERY DAY, APPLE TAXES CONSUMERS & CRUSHES INNOVATION

The newly-formed group describes itself as an "independent nonprofit organization founded by industry-leading companies to advocate for freedom of choice and fair competition across the app ecosystem."

For years, app developers have been publicly and privately raising concerns about terms and conditions that govern the @AppStore. It’s time these concerns were heard! The Coalition for App Fairness has been created to address concerns and advocate for developers and innovators. pic.twitter.com/UPpvE4PY4u — Coalition for App Fairness (@appfairness) September 24, 2020

Grievances listed against Apple include "carefully crafted anti-competitive policies", a 30% "App Tax" and "No consumer freedom". The group states:

Apple uses its control of the iOS operating system to favor itself by controlling the products and features that are available to consumers. Apple requires equipment manufacturers to limit options, forces developers to sell through its App Store, and even steals ideas from competitors.

The coalition includes Epic Games, Basecamp, ProtonMail, Spotify, and Tile, companies who have all publicly decried Apple's App Store policies previously.

Apple and Epic Games are of course locked in a massive legal battle over Fortnite, and what Epic Games claims is a monopoly over software distribution on iOS. The case is due to call on Monday, September 28, a 9:30 am local time, where a judge will decide whether to grant Epic Games' request for a preliminary injunction to have Fortnite reinstated to the App Store, whilst simultaneously protecting other Epic Games' assets like its developer accounts for iOS and the Unreal Engine. The judge previously ruled that the "irreparable harm" Epic said it would incur was self-inflicted after Epic breached Apple's App Store guidelines.