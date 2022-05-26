What you need to know
- Epic Games has filed another brief in its appeal against the Apple App Store trial ruling.
- It says the court was led astray by Apple and wrong to rule in Cupertino's favor.
- It also says that claims Epic's demand will compromise the security of the iPhone are "untrue."
Epic Games has told the appeals court in its fierce legal battle with Apple that the district court was "led astray" by Apple and was wrong to rule against it.
In the filing, as reported by FOSS Patents, Epic is answering a brief submitted by Apple in response to Epic's appeal and Apple's own appeal against the one count in which the court ruled against Apple.
The briefing says that Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rodgers was "led astray" by Apple and reached "the wrong answer to all of these questions" in regard to the lawsuit it filed against Apple.
Epic Games says that Apple's restraint on its App Store is "contractually imposed and enforced" and that the court demonstrated this design was to serve Apple's policy choices, rather than the other way around.
It also says that Apple's claim Epic's demands would compromise iPhone security is untrue, citing Apple's own promotion of the security of macOS, which does allow alternative payment options and installing software outwit the App Store.
Epic also hit back at Apple's plan to appeal the measure passed down by the courts that would not allow it to prevent developers from communicating with App Store customers about alternative ways to purchase products.
Apple now has around three weeks to reply to Epic's brief, before the 9th circuit schedules a hearing on the appeal. A decision may arrive before the end of 2022, however, 2023 is just as likely.
Apple store workers get surprise pay rise as union pressure grows
Apple plans to give U.S. workers a pay rise in the face of growing pressure from unions that are emerging in some retail locations.
Renders show the stunning new purple iPhone 14 Pro months before release
Apple is expected to announce the new iPhone 14 lineup later this year and a YouTube channel might have just given us our first proper look at what is sure to be the hottest iPhone 14 Pro color — a stunning purple.
Apple touts App Store benefits, says it supports jobs and small businesses
Apple has shared new research that shows the App Store continued to thrive during 2021, supporting more than 2.2 million jobs across the United States. Those jobs include coders, designers, and others.
Yes, your iPhone 13 Pro can look super cute with the right case
The iPhone 13 Pro's colorways might be neutral, but it can still be an amazing and outfit-enhancing accessory with one of these cases.