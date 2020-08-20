Since Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store, Epic Games has been marketing the #FreeFortnite hashtag on social media to help players show their support for the publisher. Now Epic is holding a #FreeFortnite Cup as one last hurrah for its iOS players.

While Fortnite is still technically playable on iOS, it won't be receiving any more updates. That means iOS players will be stuck on Chapter 2 - Season 3 and won't be able to play against people on other platforms who will get the update. (The app was also removed from the Google Play Store, but Android users can still sideload the game by getting it directly through Epic or other stores.)

The #FreeFortnite cup will be held on Aug. 23, just four days before Chapter 2 - Season 4 is expected to launch and will be available to all players.

Players interested can go to the Compete tab to see when the event begins in their region. They will receive a four-hour window in which they can compete for prizes in a solo match up to 12 players.

The prizes are another... highlight. Two the prizes include a "Tart Tycoon" outfit, which all players that score more than 10 points can receive and a Free Fortnite baseball cap that players can wear in the real world (the cap also references the old Apple logo). Players can also receive other prizes including an Alienware gaming laptop or a Nintendo Switch.

It's clear that Fortnite is once again targeting Apple in this marketing, from the Apple Tycoon featured in the Nineteen Eighty-Fortnite video released on the same day as the lawsuit, the prizes, and the quote on the blog post that reads, "all of your friends. Awesome prizes. And one bad apple."

This comes in the same week that Epic filed a motion against Apple to prevent the company from terminating its developer accounts because of its breach of the App Store guidelines.