Epic is sending Apple-themed 'Free Fortnite' press packages to influencers

Reported by 9to5Mac, Epic Games is sending influencers a "Free Fortnite" press package complete with a Galaxy Tab S7 and a branded jacket. The box is reminiscent of Apple's own packaging and the jacket features an Apple-like logo that even rips off its original six-color design.

In addition to the jacket, the kit sent to influencers comes with a brand new Galaxy Tab S7 — which is one of the iPad rivals. There's also a letter written by the Epic Games team in the box that says although users can no longer find Fortnite on App Store or Google Play, the game remains available on the Samsung Galaxy Store.

Here is the letter included in the box:

Hi there, Fornite was named the Samsung Galaxy Store Game of the Year for 2020. In celebration, we've teamed up with Samsung to send you a special box of #FreeFortnite gear. While Fortnite may not currently be available on the App Store or Google Play, you can still get the latest Fortnite updates directly from the Epic Games app on the Galaxy Store. Spread the word, #FreeFortnite. Thank you, The Epic Games team.

This care package is the latest in a series of stunts pulled by the gaming company that seeks to turn public opinion against Apple, the company that Epic Games is currently suing. Epic did recently receive a win in the lawsuit, as the judge has ordered that Apple will have to hand over internal documents from Senior Vice President Craig Federighi.

The Epic Games v. Apple lawsuit is expected to begin in July 2021.