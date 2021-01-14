What you need to know
- Epic Games has filed a complaint in the UK in an attempt to get Fortnite back into the App Store.
Updated January 14, 2021: iMore has received a statement from Epic Games' VP Communications and Policy, Tera Randall. It's been added to the bottom of this post.
Epic Games today pushed its battle with Apple a step further by filing a complaint with the UK's Competition Appeal Tribunal in an attempt to get Fortnite back into the App Store on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
First spotted by Bloomberg, the complaint makes for quite the read.
Epic says that Apple is abusing its position in the market to prevent Epic from providing Fortnite to gamers. Ignoring the fact that it broke App Store rules to put it in that position.
Epic alleges that Apple is dominant in the iOS app distribution market, and the iOS in-app payment processing market. Epic alleges that by:
(a) reserving to itself the sole channel for the distribution of apps to and/or the payment processing mechanism for purchases of in-app content for and by consumers who use iPhones and iPads; (b) using its position of dominance to charge unfair prices for the distribution of apps via the App Store and/or use of the Apple IAP; (c) its response to the introduction by Epic of price competition for purchases of in-app content in Fortnite;
Apple has abused its dominant position...
As a result, Epic wants the tribunal to declare Apple's move unlawful and for Fortnite to be reinstated to the App Store. Further, it also wants Apple to allow Epic to launch its own store on iPhone and iPad.
Oh, and it wants "other relief as the Tribunal may think fit."
The full complaint is worth a read if you fancy spending a few minutes with some legalese this Thursday.
For those not following along, Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store after Epic bypassed its in-app purchase system, allowing people to buy in-game currency without Apple getting a cut. Epic can, whenever it wants, get Fortnite back into the App Store by following the rules.
I received the following statement from Epic Games' VP Communications and Policy, Tera Randall.
Epic Games has launched legal proceedings against Apple and Google in the United Kingdom, expanding its fight to advance fair digital platform practices for consumers and developers.
The legal proceedings, filed in London's Competition Appeal Tribunal, allege the conduct of both Apple and Google in their respective app stores is an abuse of a dominant position and in breach of the UK's competition laws, substantially reducing competition in app distribution and payment processes.
We believe that this is an important argument to make on behalf of consumers and developers in the UK and around the world who are impacted by Apple and Google's misuse of market power. We look forward to making our case on January 21.
Epic is not seeking damages from Apple or Google in the UK, Australia or the US, it is simply seeking fair access and competition that will benefit all consumers.
iOS 14.4 will warn users if their iPhone has a non-Apple camera part
Apple's upcoming iOS 14.4 update will tell users if their camera is not genuine.
BMW announces new Digital Key Plus, uses Ultra Wideband in iPhone
BMW says its new all-electric BMW iX will feature BMW Digital Key Plus, an updated version of Car Keys that uses UWB instead of NFC.
LG is releasing a 4K projector with AirPlay 2 support for $2,999
The projector, which also has WebOS built-in, will support a picture size as big as 300 inches and supports both HDR10 and HLG HDR.
Love Fortnite? You need these Funko Pop! figures in your life
Epic Games’ Fortnite has become a gaming and cultural phenomenon buoyed significantly by the Battle Royale craze. With such a meteoric rise, it’s only fitting Fortnite clashes with Funko Pop!