Epic Games today pushed its battle with Apple a step further by filing a complaint with the UK's Competition Appeal Tribunal in an attempt to get Fortnite back into the App Store on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

First spotted by Bloomberg, the complaint makes for quite the read.

Epic says that Apple is abusing its position in the market to prevent Epic from providing Fortnite to gamers. Ignoring the fact that it broke App Store rules to put it in that position.

Epic alleges that Apple is dominant in the iOS app distribution market, and the iOS in-app payment processing market. Epic alleges that by: (a) reserving to itself the sole channel for the distribution of apps to and/or the payment processing mechanism for purchases of in-app content for and by consumers who use iPhones and iPads; (b) using its position of dominance to charge unfair prices for the distribution of apps via the App Store and/or use of the Apple IAP; (c) its response to the introduction by Epic of price competition for purchases of in-app content in Fortnite; Apple has abused its dominant position...

As a result, Epic wants the tribunal to declare Apple's move unlawful and for Fortnite to be reinstated to the App Store. Further, it also wants Apple to allow Epic to launch its own store on iPhone and iPad.

Oh, and it wants "other relief as the Tribunal may think fit."

The full complaint is worth a read if you fancy spending a few minutes with some legalese this Thursday.

For those not following along, Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store after Epic bypassed its in-app purchase system, allowing people to buy in-game currency without Apple getting a cut. Epic can, whenever it wants, get Fortnite back into the App Store by following the rules.

I received the following statement from Epic Games' VP Communications and Policy, Tera Randall.