What you need to know
- Fortnite's Twitch screen has been running the "Nineteen Eighty-Fortnite" video for more than 17 hours.
- More than 8,000 people are watching it loop.
- There has even been an Apple ad or two during the stream.
The Epic Games and Apple drama continues and it's showing no sign of letting up. After the mess that saw Fortnite kicked from the Apple Store yesterday, the game's Twitch stream started running a short video based on Apple's famous "1984" ad. And it's still going, more than 17 hours later.
And, amazingly, more than 8,000 people are watching it right now.
Mildly amusing is the fact that some Apple ads are even running against it, too.
could be coincidence but Apple are now running ads on Fortnite's Twitch stream of the 1984 parody commercial pic.twitter.com/s8RWR6afqD— Rod Breslau (@Slasher) August 14, 2020
Epic's video runs alongside a lawsuit, filed yesterday, in which it accuses Apple of becoming the behemoth that it railed against when it ran that "1984" ad. And it might have a point.
"Fast forward to 2020, and Apple has become what it once railed against: the behemoth seeking to control markets, block competition, and stifle innovation. Apple is bigger, more powerful, more entrenched, and more pernicious than the monopolists of yesteryear. At a market cap of nearly $2 trillion, Apple's size and reach far exceeds that of any technology monopolist in history."
Now. Do I go play Fortnite while I still can or join the 8,000+ people watching this video on repeat?
