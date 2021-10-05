What you need to know
- EPOS announced the H6PRO Series gaming headset.
- It comes in either next-gen closed acoustic or open acoustic.
- There are three colors: Sebring Black, Ghost White, or Racing Green.
- The H6PRO has a retail price of $179 USD/$259 CAD.
|Category
|Spec
|Compatibility
|Mac, PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox S/X, PS4, PS5, iOS, Android
|Removable mic
|Yes, magnetic
|Software
|No
|Colors
|Sebring Black, Ghost White, Racing Green
|Warranty
|2 years
Today EPOS announced the H6PRO Open and the H6PRO Closed acoustic headset series, "built after the legacy" of the popular GSP 600 series. Since it offers two acoustic options, players can choose the listening style they like most. Closed acoustic is basically noise canceling and helps contain the sounds you hear so you can focus on in-game noises without getting distracted by what's happening around you. However, if you don't mind being able to listen in on your surroundings, the Open acoustic option is there for you.
This is a wired headset that works with every compatible device including Mac, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One/X|S, PS4, and PS5. EPOS also recently released the H3 headset and the H3 Hybrid as well. The H6PRO has several key differences from these other two gaming headsets including the open acoustic option, a microphone that quickly attaches or detaches via magnet, and a speaker system designed with higher quality and premium materials.
The H6PRO sells for $180 USD and is currently available on EPOS's website.
Who is the last Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter?
Only one DLC fighter remains to be revealed for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Many characters have been hoped for, but only one will fill that final slot. Here are our predictions and hopes.
Apple tends to design reliable tech rather than flashy new products — why?
While tech enthusiasts like to criticize Apple for not being innovative, Apple takes a conservative approach to its design philosophy. Is that a good thing? Depends who you ask.
'Ted Lasso' signs £500,000 deal with the Premier League for logos and more
Ted Lasso is signing for the big time after handing over $500,000 to get in on a Premier League licensing deal.
Peacefully game on your Switch Lite with these great headphones
There are a ton of headphones and earbuds out on the market, but what's the best for your Nintendo Switch Lite? Don't worry! No matter what your style or budget may be, there's something here for everyone.