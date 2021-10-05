Today EPOS announced the H6PRO Open and the H6PRO Closed acoustic headset series, "built after the legacy" of the popular GSP 600 series . Since it offers two acoustic options, players can choose the listening style they like most. Closed acoustic is basically noise canceling and helps contain the sounds you hear so you can focus on in-game noises without getting distracted by what's happening around you. However, if you don't mind being able to listen in on your surroundings, the Open acoustic option is there for you.

This is a wired headset that works with every compatible device including Mac, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One/X|S, PS4, and PS5. EPOS also recently released the H3 headset and the H3 Hybrid as well. The H6PRO has several key differences from these other two gaming headsets including the open acoustic option, a microphone that quickly attaches or detaches via magnet, and a speaker system designed with higher quality and premium materials.

The H6PRO sells for $180 USD and is currently available on EPOS's website.