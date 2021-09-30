One of the biggest complications with playing online multiplayers on Nintendo Switch is the lack of voice chat. Most Switch games don't offer it, making it harder to strategize and plan with your teammates. This has led many Switch players to open Discord, Google Meets, or another program up on their phones to communicate. The problem with doing this is that you either have to choose to only connect your headphones with your phone and miss out on in-game sounds or divide your attention between the two, headphone-free. However, this is not the case with the EPOS H3 Hybrid, which offers audio mixing. Basically, it can connect to two devices at once. For instance, you can plug the headphone jack into your phone and then connect to the Nintendo Switch via Bluetooth to both hear your friends and in-game sounds. It's one of the best headsets for any Switch owner. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

EPOS H3 Hybrid Bottom line: This headset is ideal for the multitasking gamer. It can hold a wired and Bluetooth connection at once, perfect for gaming on one device while using a chat system on another.

Audio mixing

Good sound clarity

Detachable mic

Black or white design The Bad Limited volume

$179 at Amazon

$180 at Best Buy

EPOS H3 Hybrid: Price and availability

The EPOS H3 Hybrid comes in either black or white and has an MSRP of $180. The battery life isn't the most impressive thing in the world, but considering it can simultaneously hold a wired and Bluetooth connection, it is well priced. EPOS H3 Hybrid: What's good

I plugged the headphone jack into my computer to test audio mixing and then connected the headset to my Nintendo Switch via Bluetooth. Honestly, this will be the way that I work from now on. That way, I can wirelessly hear the music and voice acting for any Switch games I'm testing while still being plugged into the computer where my work gets done.

Category Spec Compatibility Mac, PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox S/X, PS4, PS5, iOS, Android Headphone frequency 20-20,000 Hz Microphone frequency 100-7,500 Hz Mic pickup pattern Bidirectional Dual connectivity Yes Removable mic Yes Software Yes, EPOS Gaming Suite Cable length - USB Cable 6.6 ft

- Console Cable 4.9 ft Battery - 37 hrs (Bluetooth)

- 24 hrs (3.5mm jack)

- 19 hrs (Both) Charging time 1.5 hours Colors Onyx Black, Ghost White Weight 0.66 lb Warranty 2 years

Since Nintendo Switch games don't usually have built-in voice chat, many players opt to have Discord or some other program open on their phones to communicate with online teammates. This headset is perfect for that scenario. Plug into either your phone or your Switch and then set up a Bluetooth connection with the other device. Now, game sounds and conversations will come through your headset. It has good sound quality, and there's hardly any sound leak either. Speaking of which, the sound quality comes through very clearly without any static or echoes. There is hardly any sound leak either, so you won't be bothering anyone sitting next to you while you use them. Additionally, the H3 Hybrid's microphone picks up your sounds and plays them back to you in the headphones, making it easier to hear yourself when you're talking during clamorous online multiplayers. To mute yourself, all you have to do is lift the microphone straight up, and then no one can hear you. If you don't want to use the microphone, you can detach it. EPOS H3 Hybrid: What's not good

The battery life differs depending on how you use the headset. However, keep in mind that the headset still consumes battery even if you're using the wired connection. So you'll need to remember to charge it up between uses if you don't want it to poop out at a bad time. Additionally, while the sound comes through nice and clear, the volume doesn't go very high. Now, this could be a good thing as it prevents your ears from hearing damagingly high sound levels. Plus, I found it gets plenty loud enough for the average person to hear. However, if you want to jam out to your favorite song, these headphones won't be able to satisfy you. EPOS H3 Hybrid: Competition

I got to test the EPOS H3 earlier this year, and they're also an excellent option for gamers. In addition, since they only connect via the headphone jack, they're less expensive. Volume is a little limiting, though. The EKSA E900 Pro has more of an iconic gamer look with its red and black coloring. In addition, it offers some excellent sound quality, comes with a splitter cable, and buyers will even find a faux-leather drawstring pouch to carry it in. EPOS H3 Hybrid: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if... You like to listen to music or chat with friends while playing Switch games

You want something with good sound quality

You want a removable microphone You shouldn't buy this if... You prefer to listen to things at loud volumes

You are looking for something inexpensive

You only need a wired or wireless connection, not both EPOS knows how to make quality headphones and sound equipment, and that's proved once again with the H3 Hybrid. Audio mixing opens up new possibilities for gamers who like to multitask, listen to music, or chat with friends in another program while they play. It has crystal clear sound quality and looks good too. 4 out of 5 However, if you prefer to jam out to loud music, these volume-limited headphones might be unsatisfactory. Granted, this should help protect your ears, which shouldn't get discounted. Additionally, you'll need to remember to constantly charge the headset as even using it just in wired mode drains the battery.