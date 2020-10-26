HaloLock™ works seamlessly with MagSafe to make charging the iPhone 12 as easy as tapping it to the mount. Previous magnetic mounts required an additional magnetic plate on the back that interfered with wireless charging, whereas the ESR car mount, when paired with an official Apple MagSafe case or an ESR HaloLock™ case, combines the convenience of a magnetic mount and wireless charging into a single easy-to-use device.

In addition to the car mount, ESR has also launched their own HaloLock™ iPhone case that is also MagSafe compatible.

ESR CEO Tim Wu says that the company saw an opportunity to bring wireless charging to even more users when Apple announced MagSafe at its "Hi, Speed" iPhone event.

"When we learned Apple was going to introduce MagSafe technology to the iPhone 12 lineup, we saw an opportunity to once again make life easier for our users. By turning this innovative technology into easy-to-use accessories, we're confident that HaloLock paired with MagSafe will be able to get even casual users to give wireless charging a try."

The company says that it plans to expand its HaloLock™ system to its entire lineup of iPhone cases over time.

You can preorder the HaloLock Magnetic Wireless Car Charger Mount for iPhone 12 for $39.99 directly through ESR's website. The company says that it will begin shipping the product in November.