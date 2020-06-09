After a false start back in March where the company mistakenly sent out HomeKit Secure Video support to some owners of its eufyCam 2 , eufy has officially begun rolling out the feature to everyone. The update, which comes in firmware version 2.1.0.4h, will install automatically over the next two to three weeks for camera owners, and is available for free for both the eufyCam 2 and the eufyCam 2C .

HomeKit Secure Video stores camera recordings in iCloud and offers a timeline view of footage through the Home app. Apple's feature can analyze motion events to determine if humans, animals, or vehicles, are moving past a cameras field of view, and can send notifications based on a users preference.

To utilize HomeKit Secure Video, camera owners must have an active subscription to an iCloud storage plan, although footage does not count toward the amount of data in use. Up to five cameras can utilize the feature, however, having more than one camera on the service requires the 2TB monthly storage plan.

In addition to eufy's latest rollout, the company has recently revealed that it is working on an update to its new Indoor Cam 2K and Indoor Cam 2K that will add HomeKit Secure Video.