Featuring built-in Apple HomeKit technology, the Eve Energy Strip allows you to control, automate, and safeguard your appliances, computer gear, and home entertainment components. Designed to protect your devices from power surges, over-voltage, and over-current, the Eve Energy Strip includes three outlets which you can access and control through the Eve or Apple Home app, or by using your voice with Siri.

With the Eve Energy Strip, you can create HomeKit scenes, establish timers and rules, and also create schedules for when the outlets turn on and off. You can also measure the consumption and projected cost of the power delivered by the Eve Energy Strip through the Eve app.

The Eve Light Strip is being called the brightest HomeKit-enabled LED strip to date. Offering over 1,800 lumens, the accessory provides a full spectrum of white and millions of colors. Measuring 6.6 feet, the light strip can be cut into 1-foot pieces or extended up to 32.8 feet for added flexibility.

With the Apple Home and Eve apps, you can create different scenes and also change the light colors with Siri. Flexible and self-adhesive, the Eve Light Strip merely requires a direct connection, not a bridge or gateway that are needed by similar solutions.

Jerome Gackel, CEO, Eve Systems says the too often LED strips look "dim, lackluster, or cheap." However, thanks to industry-leading specs and HomeKit integration, "Eve Light Strip is the perfect choice for any kind of application."