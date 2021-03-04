"Smart, sleek and of proven quality, a Thread-enabled Eve Energy is the definitive accessory for the HomePod mini", said Jerome Gackel, CEO of Eve Systems. "A handful of Eve Energy, added to your Home within seconds, will span an ultra-robust, ultra-responsive and ultra-efficient mesh network across your entire house – without needing a bridge."

Eve Systems has revealed launch details for a refreshed Thread-enabled Eve Weather temperature sensor and Eve Energy smart plug. The latest announcement follows a committment made late last year to bring Thread wireless connectivity to its entire HomeKit accessory lineup.

The new Thread-enabled Eve Weather keeps tabs on temperature, humidity, and barometric pressure both indoors and out with IPX3 water-resistance. The new wire-free sensor runs on a single CR2450 coin battery and sports an onboard display that puts measurements a glance away. Through the Eve for HomeKit app, users can review historical data and access current conditions at any time through Siri voice controls. The Eve Weather will be available at various retailers starting on March 25th for $69.95.

Eve also plans to launch an updated Eve Energy smart plug with Thread this spring. The updated plug retains the same slim single outlet design and energy monitoring capabilities as the original and will hit shelves on April 6th in the US for $39.95. Finally, Eve will be introducing new Thread-enabled versions of the Eve Flare, Eve Motion, and the Eve Room throughout 2021, but did not provide us with exact timing for these accessories.

In addition to the new accessories, Eve has revealed that the second-generation Eve Aqua Smart Water Controller will gain Thread support via a firmware update in early April. The free update will be available through the Eve for HomeKit app, similar to an upgrade late last year that brought Thread to the latest model Eve Door and Window sensor. The Eve Door and Window Sensor is available in stores now for $39.95, and the Eve Aqua is also available for $99.95.

According to Eve, Thread's mesh networking technology allows accessories to self-heal by selecting alternate routes for data if problems arise. Mesh networking will also increase the range and response times of Eve accessories, which should solve some of the most common complaints seen with Bluetooth devices. All of Eve's accessories connect directly to HomeKit without the need for a dedicated hub or an account and can utilize Bluetooth Low Energy for connectivity if a HomePod mini is not present in the home.

Additional information about Eve's updated HomeKit accessory lineup is available at evehome.com. Eve's blog also provides several excellent guides on how Thread technology works behind the scenes that are well worth a read.