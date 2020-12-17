When Apple announced the changes coming to the Mac platform, we didn't think twice and immediately went to work to make sure Eve shines on the newest generation of Macs, as well. With Eve 5 and a Mac with a M1 chip, you can now enjoy all the power of a full-fledged HomeKit app with the comfort of your mouse, keyboard and big screen.

Headlining the release is support for macOS Big Sur for the latest M1-equipped Macs. Now for the first time, users can view, control, and manage HomeKit accessories, scenes, and automation, right from the comforts of macOS. The macOS version of the Eve for HomeKit also includes a new sidebar navigation system that puts favorites, accessory types, and rooms a click away.

Eve now utilizes the screen resolutions of iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max perfectly, and iPad users can admire a new, fully native sidebar. We've also thrown in a dark app icon alternative that you can enable by heading to Settings > Appearance.

Source: iMore

If you've already invited Eve into your home, you may have already noticed that we never stop improving and looking for useful features to add. This release is no different, making the accessories you already own even better: The schedule editor of Eve Thermo has been further improved.

Eve Light Strip now supports schedules.

The secondary information display for Eve Degree and Eve Room has been refined.

Other highlights include new scheduling options for the Eve Light Strip and the Eve Thermo, as well as tweaks for the way information is presented from the Eve Degree and Eve Room sensors. Finally, Eve has updated its App Store privacy details to reaffirm its commitment to user privacy by stating that it does not harvest personal data or use data for advertising purposes.

The Eve for HomeKit 5 updates and app are available now as a free download on the App Store on iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. The Eve Light Strip is available at various retailers, including Amazon, at a retail price of $79.95 for a 6.6-foot starter kit.