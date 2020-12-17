What you need to know
- The Eve for HomeKit app has been updated to version 5.0.
- Latest update brings the powerful HomeKit app to M1-equipped Macs for the first time.
- Other improvements include sidebar navigation on iPadOS, Eve Light Strip schedules, and an alternate icon.
Eve Systems has announced the release of a new update to the popular Eve for HomeKit app on Thursday. Version 5 of the Eve for HomeKit app, available now on the App Store, adds support for the iPhone 12 line and the latest iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and macOS Big Sur features.
When Apple announced the changes coming to the Mac platform, we didn't think twice and immediately went to work to make sure Eve shines on the newest generation of Macs, as well. With Eve 5 and a Mac with a M1 chip, you can now enjoy all the power of a full-fledged HomeKit app with the comfort of your mouse, keyboard and big screen.
Headlining the release is support for macOS Big Sur for the latest M1-equipped Macs. Now for the first time, users can view, control, and manage HomeKit accessories, scenes, and automation, right from the comforts of macOS. The macOS version of the Eve for HomeKit also includes a new sidebar navigation system that puts favorites, accessory types, and rooms a click away.
Eve now utilizes the screen resolutions of iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max perfectly, and iPad users can admire a new, fully native sidebar. We've also thrown in a dark app icon alternative that you can enable by heading to Settings > Appearance.
Over on iOS, Eve for HomeKit 5 adds support for the iPhone 12 line of devices, including new screen sizes for the smaller iPhone 12 mini, and the larger iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPadOS version of the app also includes the new sidebar navigation menu seen on macOS Big Sur. Both iOS versions also include the ability to switch the app's icon to a new dark alternative option.
If you've already invited Eve into your home, you may have already noticed that we never stop improving and looking for useful features to add. This release is no different, making the accessories you already own even better:
- The schedule editor of Eve Thermo has been further improved.
- Eve Light Strip now supports schedules.
- The secondary information display for Eve Degree and Eve Room has been refined.
Other highlights include new scheduling options for the Eve Light Strip and the Eve Thermo, as well as tweaks for the way information is presented from the Eve Degree and Eve Room sensors. Finally, Eve has updated its App Store privacy details to reaffirm its commitment to user privacy by stating that it does not harvest personal data or use data for advertising purposes.
The Eve for HomeKit 5 updates and app are available now as a free download on the App Store on iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. The Eve Light Strip is available at various retailers, including Amazon, at a retail price of $79.95 for a 6.6-foot starter kit.
Scheduling and more
Eve Light Strip
New scheduling options
Eve's ultra-bright Light Strip can light up the largest spaces with an incredible 1,800 lumens of colors and shades of white. New scheduling options in the Eve for HomeKit 5 app make one of the best light strips even better.
