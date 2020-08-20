What you need to know
- The Eve for HomeKit app has been updated to version 4.5.
- Latest update adds a new camera overview screen that displays multiple HomeKit camera views at once.
- Update also includes an option to flip the Eve Cam's orientation for mounting it upside-down.
Eve has released a new update to the Eve for HomeKit app that adds a slick way to view HomeKit-enabled cameras within the home. Version 4.5 of the Eve for HomeKit app, now includes a new My Cameras tile available in the At a Glance tab that puts the live view from the Eve Cam, along with other HomeKit cameras, together in a single view.
The newest version of the Eve app is now available on the App Store and brings great new features for all of you that have embraced Eve Cam and other HomeKit-enabled cameras. "My Cameras" in Eve 4.5 puts your cameras front and center with a beautiful fullscreen overview with simultaneous live video from all of your HomeKit-enabled cameras.
Bringing up the new view requires just a single tap within the app, and once in the My Cameras view, a full-screen view for a single camera is another tap away. To make accessing the new view even easier, Eve has also included a handy Siri Shortcut in the release. The new Shortcut gives users the ability to use phrases such as "Show My Cameras" to summon the view on-demand, which works on both the iPhone and iPad versions of the app.
In addition to the new overview, Eve has also released a firmware update to the Eve Cam that adds the ability to flip the camera's orientation. This feature opens the door to mounting the Eve Cam upside-down, and when combined with the camera's magnetic base with angle adjustments, adds even more flexibility.
The settings of Eve Cam now offer a new option to flip the camera image. With the magnetic base of Eve Cam that attaches to all sorts of elements in your home, this opens up a whole new world of possibilities to mount Eve Cam at the perfect location. To access this new setting, Eve Cam requires at least firmware version 1.0.3, which has also been released as a free update and includes many other overall improvements.
The Eve for HomeKit 4.5 update and app are available now as a free download on the App Store. Additional details about the update can be found on the Eve Blog at evehome.com.
Hey Siri, show the cameras!
Eve Cam
A new view
The latest update to the Eve app adds a slick way to view the Eve Cam along with all of your other cameras at the same time. The update also brings a flipped orientation view for mounting the Eve Cam upside-down.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple releases the second public beta of watchOS 7
Apple has released beta 2 of watchOS 7 for its public beta tester. Here's how to download it.
Company of Heroes is coming to iPhone & owners of the iPad game get it free
Company of Heroes is making the jump from iPad to iPhone and you might already own it.
Nintendo made a mouse in 1992 and it works with your iPhone in 2020
The Nintendo Super NES Mouse is a thing and it works with an iPhone. Who knew? Not you, until today.
Hey Siri, make it rain with these HomeKit sprinkler controllers
HomeKit sprinkler controllers make it easy to keep up with your watering needs thanks to automations, scenes, and of course Siri. Take your watering game to the next level with the best HomeKit options around.