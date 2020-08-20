Eve has released a new update to the Eve for HomeKit app that adds a slick way to view HomeKit-enabled cameras within the home. Version 4.5 of the Eve for HomeKit app, now includes a new My Cameras tile available in the At a Glance tab that puts the live view from the Eve Cam, along with other HomeKit cameras, together in a single view.

The newest version of the Eve app is now available on the App Store and brings great new features for all of you that have embraced Eve Cam and other HomeKit-enabled cameras. "My Cameras" in Eve 4.5 puts your cameras front and center with a beautiful fullscreen overview with simultaneous live video from all of your HomeKit-enabled cameras.

Bringing up the new view requires just a single tap within the app, and once in the My Cameras view, a full-screen view for a single camera is another tap away. To make accessing the new view even easier, Eve has also included a handy Siri Shortcut in the release. The new Shortcut gives users the ability to use phrases such as "Show My Cameras" to summon the view on-demand, which works on both the iPhone and iPad versions of the app.