Popular online game EVE has today announced it is now fully native on the Mac, bringing a new client that supports better graphics, resource management, and input devices.

The company stated:

EVE Online is now fully native on Mac, with a brand-new client bringing improved graphics and visual effects, reduced RAM and power usage, full support for Mac keyboards & mice, and more! As the ongoing Gateway Quadrant continues to see a great influx of new players, there's no better time to dive into New Eden. Immerse yourself in a full realization of the vast and limitless world of EVE Online, and experience the game on Mac as never before.

EVE is commemorating the release with new daily login rewards stocked with Quafe Zero Green Apple, a totally new product line from the Quafe brand:

These rewards will provide pilots with party packs of the premier Capsuleer performance drink of New Eden, as well as various celebratory SKINs until 11:00 UTC on 19 October!

EVE thanked Mac users for their feedback during testing, and invited users to supply any further feedback in the Eve forums. Installing the latest version of the EVE launcher should trigger migration from the previous Wine client to the new Mac client automatically, and will work on both Intel machines and Apple's newer desktops and best MacBooks including the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 and MacBook Air with M1.