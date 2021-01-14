What you need to know
- Evernote has unveiled a brand new Home feature.
- It's a dashboard to show you all the information you need in one place.
Evernote has announced a new 'Home' feature for Mac, a new dashboard to put all your important information in one place. The new upgrade is also coming to iOS soon.
From Evernote:
Today, as we kick off 2021, we're proud to unveil Home, the first in a series of powerful new features being introduced this year. Home is a brand-new way to start your day in Evernote; a one-stop dashboard that puts the information you need front and center—neatly organized and instantly available—so you can stay on top of your day without feeling overwhelmed. It's rolling out to Mac, Windows, and Evernote Web customers over the next few weeks, with iOS and Android to follow.
Home gives you instant access to your most relevant content. Your important notes, tags, and shortcuts are ready and waiting when you open Evernote, making Home the fastest way to get to the things that matter to you. And since there's more than one way to organize your content, Home gives you the freedom to shape your Evernote experience and see the information you want, the way you want it.
Home includes three new widgets including Notes, Scratch Pad, and Recently captured. Business and Premium customers will also get widgets for Notebooks, Pinned Note, Tags, and Shortcuts.
Evernote says Home is "just the start", and plans to make its new dashboard and widgets more powerful and more helpful over time. Evernote plans to release new widgets later on too.
Home is rolling out to Mac, Windows, and Evernote web over the next few weeks, and will be available on iOS and Android later.
