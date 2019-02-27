Mortal Kombat is a classic fighting game series that many of us are familiar with because of the insane and over-the-top finishing moves that the franchise is known for. We're talking about punching entire faces off, ripping out spines and hearts, copious amounts of blood and gore, and visuals of bones breaking and all that good stuff. See at Amazon

With Mortal Kombat 11, there will be plenty of returning faces, as well as some new characters making their debut. So far, there's going to be 25 characters on the roster, and these are the ones that have been confirmed so far:

Scorpion

It just isn't Mortal Kombat without Scorpion and his fiery moveset, so of course, he's starting us off. He's been in every Mortal Kombat game, and in the MK11 reveal trailer, there appear to be two versions of Scorpion. We're not sure if it's just a skin or if there's some multiverse version of Scorpion that we're not aware of yet, due to time travel and alternate realities. Sub-Zero

The antithesis to Scorpion is Sub-Zero, who has icy cold moves instead of fire and lives up to his name. Sub-Zero is another character that has been in every Mortal Kombat game so far and is the infamous leader of the Lin-Kuei. Raiden

The God of Thunder, Raiden has appeared in every major Mortal Kombat game and is usually a force of good. However, in MK11, he appears to be corrupt and possibly evil, due to the events where he purified the Jinsei Chamber from Shinnok's dark energy. Geras

Geras is the newcomer who appears to be able to manipulate time and sand. His sand moves are mostly used for projectiles and decoys, while the time manipulation allows him to teleport and become highly unpredictable to the opponent. Sonya Blade

Sonya Blade is back, as tough as ever. She married Johnny Cage and had a daughter, who you'll know as Cassie Cage. Sonya has a fairly acrobatic fighting style, along with some helpful gadgets and stances. This time, she's voiced by UFC champion Ronda Rousey. Baraka

Baraka was introduced in Mortal Kombat II, and he's a fierce Tarkatan warrior with a thirst for violence. A signature characteristic is his two long blades that extend out of his forearms, capable of fishing out the brains of his opponents because he's hungry for them. Pretty gross, but it's definitely some food for thought. Skarlet

Skarlet is an interesting character, as she started off as a rumor of a secret female ninja character in Mortal Kombat II. But she made her debut in Mortal Kombat (2011), and she is now returning as a playable character in MK11. Her combat moves revolve around using blood magic to deal a lot of damage to foes. Kano

Kano, everyone's favorite Aussie mercenary since the first Mortal Kombat, makes his return. He has a metal plate on his face, complete with a deadly laser in the right eye. Sonya Blade hates him, he makes terrible jokes, but he's back and ready to fight as the leader of the Black Dragon. Jade

Jade is a powerful ninja assassin that made her debut in Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3. She's technically dead but was resurrected by Quan Chi, so her appearance in MK11 is of her undead form. Nothing is cooler than an undead, kickass ninja assassin though, right? D'vorah

Originally introduced in MKX, D'vorah is essentially a bug lady with the power to overwhelm opponents with, well, insects. She serves as Kotal Kahn's second in command and is full of nasty tricks. Kabal

Kabal came into the game in Mortal Kombat 3 and is easily recognizable with his mask and hook swords. He's a series mainstay, but wasn't playable in MKX, as he just had a story-based role, but he's a full-fledged fighter in MK11. Cassie Cage

Cassie Cage is the daughter of Sonya Blade and Johnny Cage. While she has not officially been confirmed as a playable fighter, we do see her in cutscenes from the game and some leaked Steam achievements seem to indicate otherwise. Kronika

It's been revealed that Kronika has been around since the beginning of Mortal Kombat, but this is the first time that she's actually revealing herself. She's a kind of time bending, alternate reality sorceress, and she's the main big bad of MK11. It's not yet confirmed whether or not players can actually play as her though. Kung Lao

Another series regular, Kung Lao was killed in Mortal Kombat 9 but resurrected in MKX. In the trailer for MK11, there are two versions of Kung Lao, with one of them being an undead version. Liu Kang

Like some others, Liu Kang is a series regular since the first game. He also met his end in MK9, but was resurrected in MKX, and is now back as a playable fighter in MK11. He was the original Grand Champion in the first four tournaments of the series, which is canon. Kitana Despite her young appearance, Princess Kitana is about 10,000 years old, which is considered young in her realm of Edenia. She's fast in combat and uses fans as projectiles and melee weapons, while also having access to a staff. She's best at zoning the enemy and then finding an opening to rack up some chain combos. Shao Kahn

Though canonically, Shao Kahn is dead, he makes an appearance in MK11 as the first roster DLC. He's been the main antagonist for many of the Mortal Kombat games and made his debut in Mortal Kombat 3. Currently, the only way to get him is to receive him as a pre-order bonus. FINISH HIM! We're pretty excited for Mortal Kombat 11, as it's shaping up to be an action-packed, over-the-top fighter that will be available on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC on April 23. There's still a few weeks before the game comes out, but these are the characters that are definitely making an appearance in the game. We'll update this article with new character reveals as needed. Make sure to check out our Everything you need to know about Mortal Kombat 11 article for more about the game, including mechanics and customization. See at Amazon