Speaking at JNUC 2019, Jeremy Butcher from Apple Product Marketing has revealed that 100% of Fortune 500 companies use Apple products in some form.

According to AppleInsider, Butcher was speaking about Apple's enterprise focus to the audience at the Jamf Nation User Conference.

The news is a stunning testament to the way that Apple has infiltrated the global business market, where previously Windows had dominated. Now, one of those companies is, of course, Apple, so technically that one might not count. But still, 499 isn't bad either. The report also notes that according to Apple there are now hundreds of organizations that use more than 10,000 Apple devices.

Butcher also touched on the success of Apple's Business Manager Program and Apple School Manager. More than 150,000 customers now use these services across 69 countries. 59% of higher education students reportedly choose a Mac, as do three out of four employees given the choice.

Apple is reportedly focused on four main goals when considering large organizations and its business customers; security, management and deployment, identity and productivity. As the report notes Butcher said: