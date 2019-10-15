One of the best things about any Mario Kart game is being able to race as your favorite Nintendo characters. Within Mario Kart Tour racers each has their own special ability and are more likely to get more items when racing on specific tracks. If you're the competitive type, you'll want to use the proper racer on the right tracks in order to boost your global ranking and thereby receive greater rewards in the game.

For the best racing results you'll also want to pick out the best kart, glider, and be aware of the best items for each course. Without further ado, here's every driver you can get in Mario Kart Tour. We'll keep this list updated as more characters are added to the game.

The Drivers

How do you unlock drivers in Mario Kart Tour?

Normal - Racers that are more common to acquire.

Super - Racers that are somewhat hard to acquire.

High-End - Racers that are rare to acquire.

Unknown - Racers that have been announced, but aren't currently in the game. If we were to guess, we'd say Luigi and King Boo will come to the app near Halloween.

Luigi

King Boo

Normal Drivers

Drivers listed in the Normal tier aren't rare and thus are the ones you're most likely to acquire.

Baby Mario

Little Mario has always been a precocious driver.

Rarity: Normal

Special Skill: Boomerang Flower - Whirls around and around your kart to strike nearby opponents.

Favored Courses:

Gets 3 items per box Mario Circuit 1T

Gets 2 items per box Daisy Hills R Koopa Troopa Beach R Toad Circuit Toad Circuit T Yoshi Circuit T



Baby Peach

Those cute baby eyes mask a competitive racer.

Rarity: Normal

Special Skill: Bubble - Kick back and relax as this bubble floats you around. But beware the sudden pop!

Favored Courses:

Gets 3 items per box Cheep Cheep Lagoon

Gets 2 items per box Daisy Hills R Koopa Troopa Beach R Mario Circuit 1R Choco Island 2 Tokyo Blur Tokyo Blur T



Baby Daisy

An adorable little princess who tears up the track.

Rarity: Normal

Special Skill: Bubble - Kick back and relax as this bubble floats you around. But beware the sudden pop!

Favored Courses:

Gets 3 items per box Daisy Hills T

Gets 2 items per box Daisy Hills R Koopa Troopa Beach T Kalimari Desert T Toad Circuit R Mario Circuit 1R Cheep Cheep Lagoon Choco Island 2R Shy Guy Bazaar Tokyo Blur R/T



Baby Rosalina

A dainty little girl who knows how to race.

Rarity: Normal

Special Skill: Bubble - Kick back and relax as this bubble floats you around. But beware the sudden pop!

Favored Courses:

Gets 3 items per box Rainbow Road T Choco Island 2T

Gets 2 items per box Rainbow Road R Yoshi Circuit R Mario Circuit 2T



Koopa Troopa

He knows how to shell shock his opponents.

Rarity: Normal

Special Skill: Triple Green Shells - Three Green Shells surround your kart. They'll fire off rapidly all at once!

Favored Courses:

Gets 3 items per box -Koopa Troopa Beach

Gets 2 items per box Bowser's Castle 1T Koopa Troopa Beach R Koopa Troopa Beach T Mario Circuit T Cheep Cheep Lagoon Cheep Cheep Lagoon R Choco Island 2 Tokyo Blur R



Shy Guy

There's a die-hard racer hiding behind that mask.

Rarity: Normal

Special Skill: Double Bob-ombs - Gives you two Bob-ombs you can hurl at once. Engulf your opponents in a mighty blast!

Favored Courses:

Gets 3 items per box Shy Guy Bazaar

Gets 2 items per box Dino Dino Jungle Bowser's Castle 1 Bowser's Castle 1R Rainbow Road Shy Guy Bazaar T



Dry Bones

This dusty guy is thirsty for the cup.

Rarity: Normal

*Special Skill**: Green Shell Plus - Further increases your chances of getting a Green Shell. Using one will get your more points.

Favored Courses:

Gets 3 items per box Bowser's Castle 1T Shy Guy Bazaar T

Gets 2 items per box Bowser's Castle 1 Bowser's Castle 1R Kalimari Desert Cheep Cheep Lagoon T Choco Island 2T



Iggy

Bowser's minion is crazy on the track.

Rarity: Normal

Special Skill: Triple Green Shells - Three Green Shells surround your kart. They'll fire off rapidly all at once!

Favored Courses:

Gets 3 items per box Choco Island 2R

Gets 2 items per box Bowser's Castle 1T Koopa Troopa Beach T Kalimari Desert R Neo Bowser City T Rock Rock Mountain T Mario Circuit 2 Mario Circuit 2R



Larry

A determined lackey who's bound to get ahead.

Rarity: Normal

Special Skill: Boomerang Flower - Whirls around and around your kart to strike nearby opponents.

Favored Courses:

Gets 3 items per box Kalimari Desert R

Gets 2 items per box Kalimari Desert T Neo Bowser City T Rock Rock Mountain T



Lemmy

When it comes to winning races, this guy is on the ball.

Rarity: Normal

Special Skill: Bubble - Kick back and relax as this bubble floats you around. But beware the sudden pop!

Favored Courses:

Gets 3 items per box Rainbow Road R Mario Circuit 2T

Gets 2 items per box Bowser's Castle 1R Rainbow Road Toad Circuit R Choco Island 2T



Ludwig

He knows how to blast ahead.

Rarity: Normal

Special Skill: Dash Ring - Pass through this for a burst of speed. Your opponents can use it, too, so make it count!

Favored Courses:

Gets 3 items per box Bowser's Castle 1 Kalimari Desert

Gets 2 items per box Rainbow Road Shy Guy Bazaar R



Morton

He knows how to trip up the other racers.

Rarity: Normal

Special Skill: Giant Banana - This particularly stern-looking Giant Banana splits into three Bananas when hit.

Favored Courses:

Gets 3 items per box Kalimari Desert

Gets 2 items per box Bowser's Castle 1 Kalimari Desert T Neo Bowser City T Rock Rock Mountain Mario Circuit 2R



Roy

Blast ahead with Bowser's coolest minion.

Rarity: Normal

Special Skill: Double Bob-ombs - Gives you two Bob-ombs you can hurl at once. Engulf your opponents in a mighty blast!

Favored Courses:

Gets 3 items per box Kalimari Desert T

Gets 2 items per box Kalimari Desert Kalimari Desert R Mario Circuit 2T Neo Bowser City R Dino Dino Jungle R Koopa Troopa Beach T



Wendy

She's tough and has plenty of heart on the track.

Rarity: Normal

Special Skill: Heart - This Heart is overflowing with kindness! It will protect you from opponents' attacks.

Favored Courses:

Gets 3 items per box Choco Island 2

Gets 2 items per box Daisy Hills T Mario Circuit Mario Circuit T Neo Bowser City R



Super Drivers

Drivers in the Super tier are harder to come by then drivers in the Normal tier.

Mario

The big man himself is hot on the track.

Rarity: Super

Special Skill: Fire Flower - Lets you throw three fireballs. Spinout your opponents while you burn up the track!

Favored Courses:

Gets 3 items per box Koopa Troopa Beach Mario Circuit T Mario Circuit 1 Cheep Cheep Lagoon T

Gets 2 items per box Koopa Troopa Beach R Yoshi Circuit Yoshi Circuit R Mario Circuit 1R Shy Guy Bazaar R



Peach

This princess knows how to get ahead on the track.

Rarity: Super

Special Skill: Heart - This Heart is overflowing with kindness! It will protect you from opponents' attacks.

Favored Courses:

Gets 3 items per box Koopa Troopa Beach R Koopa Troopa Beach T Yoshi Circuit R Mario Circuit 1T

Gets 2 items per box Mario Circuit Mario Circuit R Toad Circuit T Mario Circuit 1R Cheep Cheep Lagoon T Shy Guy Bazaar



Yoshi

He's an egg-cellent racer who knows how to crush the competition.

Rarity: Super

Special Skill: Yoshi's Egg - Chases down opponents. But what's inside?! You'll find out when it breaks!

Favored Courses:

Gets 3 items per box Rock Rock Mountain Yoshi Circuit Yoshi Circuit T

Gets 2 items per box Dino Dino Jungle Dino Dino Jungle R Yoshi Circuit



Daisy

A classy lady with a need for speed.

Rarity: Super

Special Skill: Heart - This Heart is overflowing with kindness! It will protect you from opponents' attacks.

Favored Courses:

Gets 3 items per box Daisy Hills Daisy Hills T Cheep Cheep Lagoon R Shy Guy Bazaar R

Gets 2 items per box Mario Circuit T Yoshi Circuit Yoshi Circuit T Shy Guy Bazaar T



Toad

A little guy who knows how to fly by other racers.

Rarity: Super

Special Skill: Triple Mushrooms - Gives you three mushrooms to use in one go for a long-lasting boost.

Favored Courses:

Gets 3 items per box Mario Circuit R Toad Circuit Rock Rock Mountain T

Gets 2 items per box Koopa Troopa Beach Toad Circuit T Mario Circuit 1 Mario Circuit 1T



Toadette

She might be small, but she knows how to boost past other drivers.

Rarity: Super

Special Skill: Triple Mushrooms - Gives you three mushrooms to use in one go for a long-lasting boost.

Favored Courses:

Gets 3 items per box Daisy Hills R Toad Circuit

Gets 2 items per box Daisy Hills Koopa Troopa Beach Mario Circuit Mario Circuit T Toad Circuit R Toad Circuit T



Rosalina

You'll often see her dashing past other players.

Rarity: Super

Special Skill: Dash Ring - Pass through this for a burst of speed. Your opponents can use it, too, so make it count!

Favored Courses:

Gets 3 items per box Mario Circuit R Rainbow Road

Gets 2 items per box Neo Bowser City R Rainbow Road R Mario Circuit 2 Choco Island 2R



Bowser

Mario's long-time nemesis knows how to terrorize other racers.

Rarity: Super

Special Skill: Bowser's Shell - Hurl this sharp shell in front of your kart to scatter opponents.

Favored Courses:

Gets 3 items per box Dino Dino Jungle T Bowser's Castle 1 Bowser's Castle 1T Neo Bowser City

Gets 2 items per box Bowser's Castle 1R Kalimari Desert Rainbow Road T Rock Rock Mountain R New York Minute T



Donkey Kong

This big harry fellow knows how to slip others up.

Rarity: Super

Special Skill: Giant Banana - This particularly stern-looking Giant Banana splits into three Bananas when hit.

Favored Courses:

Gets 3 items per box Dino Dino Jungle Rock Rock Mountain

Gets 2 items per box Dino Dino Jungle R Dino Dino Jungle T Koopa Troopa Beach R Rock Rock Mountain R New York Minute New York Minute T Tokyo Blur R



Diddy Kong

This little guy knows how to barrel past everyone else.

Rarity: Super

Special Skill: Banana Barrels - This barrel automatically launches Bananas. Turn the course into a sea of Bananas!

Favored Courses:

Gets 3 items per box Dino Dino Jungle R Toad Circuit R Rock Rock Mountain R

Gets 2 items per box Koopa Troopa Beach R Koopa Troopa Beach T Rock Rock Mountain Choco Island 2T New York Minute R New York Minute R/T Tokyo Blur R/T



Lakitu

After years of sitting behind the camera, this guy has gotten behind the wheel.

Rarity: Super

Special Skill: Triple Green Shells - Three Green Shells surround your kart. They'll fire off rapidly all at once!

Favored Courses:

Gets 3 items per box Toad Circuit T Mario Circuit 2T

Gets 2 items per box Dino Dino Jungle R Rock Rock Mountain R Mario Circuit 2 New York Minute R/T Tokyo Blur Tokyo Blur T



Bowser Jr.

He's small, but he knows how to bowl over the competition.

Rarity: Super

Special Skill: Bowser's Shell - Hurl this sharp shell in front of your kart to scatter opponents.

Favored Courses:

Gets 3 items per box Bowser's Castle 1R Neo Bowser City Neo Bowser City T Choco Island 2R

Gets 2 items per box Bowser's Castle 1T Neo Bowser City R Mario Circuit 2T Cheep Cheep Lagoon



Wario

He's a blast on the track.

Rarity: Super

Special Skill: Double Bob-ombs - Gives you two Bob-ombs you can hurl at once. Engulf your opponents in a mighty blast!

Favored Courses:

Gets 3 items per box Kalimari Desert R Kalimari Desert T Choco Island 2T

Gets 2 items per box Neo Bowser City Rock Rock Mountain T Choco Island 2 New York Minute R



High-End Drivers

These are the rarest drivers in Mario Kart Tour and as such, it can be super hard to acquire them.

Metal Mario

He really shows what he's made of when he's flying past the competition.

Rarity: High-End

Special Skill: Fire Flower - Lets you throw three fireballs. Spinout your opponents while you burn up the track!

Favored Courses:

Gets 3 items per box Rainbow Road Rainbow Road T Rock Rock Mountain Mario Circuit 2R Shy Guy Bazaar

Gets 2 items per box Dino Dino Jungle T Rainbow Road R Toad Circuit Yoshi Circuit R Yoshi Circuit T Mario Circuit 1T Shy Guy Bazaar R Shy Guy Bazaar T



Peachette

She's a loose cannon during any race.

Rarity: High-End

Special Skill: Mushroom Cannon - Rapidly fires Mushrooms onto the course. Grab as many as you can to dash ahead!

Favored Courses:

Gets 3 items per box Dino Dino Jungle R Mario Circuit Toad Circuit Toad Circuit T

Gets 2 items per box Daisy Hills Mario Circuit R Rainbow Road R Yoshi Circuit Yoshi Circuit T Mario Circuit 1 Mario Circuit 1R



Pauline

A city girl with a lead foot and plenty of luck.

Rarity: High-End

Special Skill: Lucky Seven - Surround your kart with seven items. Tap once to use them all!

Favored Courses:

Gets 3 items per box New York Minute New York Minute R/T

Gets 2 items per box Neo Bowser City Yoshi Circuit T Cheep Cheep Lagoon T Shy Guy Bazaar Shy Guy Bazaar R New York Minute T New York Minute R



Mario (Musician)

This musical plumber is a real blast.

Rarity: High-End

Special Skill: Double Bob-ombs - Gives you two Bob-ombs you can hurl at once. Engulf your opponents in a mighty blast!

Favored Courses:

Gets 3 items per box Daisy Hills Yoshi Circuit R New York Minute T New York Minute R

Gets 2 items per box Daisy Hills R Mario Circuit T Neo Bowser City T Rainbow Road T Rock Rock Mountain T New York Minute New York Minute R/T



Peach (Kimono)

Our pretty princess boosts ahead in her classy outfit.

Rarity: High-End

Special Skill: Mushroom Cannon - Rapidly fires Mushrooms onto the course. Grab as many as you can to dash ahead!

Favored Courses:

Gets 3 items per box Mario Circuit Mario Circuit 2R Tokyo Blur R Tokyo Blur T

Gets 2 items per box Mario Circuit R Rainbow Road Mario Circuit 1 Tokyo Blur Tokyo Blur R/T



Mario (Hakama)

Mario's going for the gold in this classy outfit.

Rarity: High-End

Special Skill: Coin Box - Spits out coins with reckless abandon. It's a very generous item!

Favored Courses:

Gets 3 items per box Bowser's Castle 1T Mario Circuit T Mario Circuit 2 Tokyo Blur Tokyo Blur R/T

Gets 2 items per box Bowser's Castle 1R Rainbow Road T Mario Circuit 1R Mario Circuit 2T Shy Guy Bazaar T Tokyo Blur T



Dry Bowser

He's bad to the bone and he's gonna smash the competition.

Rarity: High-End

Special Skill: Bowser's Shell - Hurl this sharp shell in front of your kart to scatter opponents.

Favored Courses:

Gets 3 items per box Dino Dino Jungle Dino Dino Jungle T Bowser's Castle 1R Neo Bowser City T Shy Guy Bazaar R

Gets 2 items per box Daisy Hills T Bowser's Castle 1 Kalimari Desert T Neo Bowser City R Rock Rock Mountain Rock Rock Mountain T



How do you unlock drivers in Mario Kart Tour?

Now that you know that each racer has a special skill and different perks on specific tracks, you're going to want to collect as many drivers as you can. Some drivers are given to you as rewards for completing courses or finishing cups. You can also purchase drivers in the Shop by spending coins. Or, if you're willing to take the chance, you can spend rubies to fire a pipe within the game. Your reward for firing a pipe will be a random kart, glider, or driver.

You'll earn coins and rubies by participating in courses and by doing well within your ranking tier. Coins can also be found on the track, so be sure to pick them up while you race. Additionally, there's a login bonus each day that often results in you receiving coins or rubies. Lastly, you can also spend real-world money to acquire rubies.

