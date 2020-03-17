During Nintendo's Indie World showcase, we got a glimpse of some awesome games that will be making their way to the Nintendo Switch this year. Some of them are available as early as today! Here are all the games they announced along with their projected release dates. Indie World Showcase March 17, 2020 Without further ado, here are all of the indie games that were announced during today's Indie World showcase. Blue Fire

This 3D platformer has you exploring a dark world known as The Void. There are things to collect and deadly enemies to defeat. It's a timed console exclusive that will release sometime in Summer 2020. Coming Soon Baldo

Baldo puts one in mind of Studio Ghibli classics. You'll fight enemeies, solve puzzles, and explore an enchanting world. This title is a timed exclusive that will release in Summer 2020. Coming Soon I Am Dead

You play as a deceased person who is able to look through walls and obstacles. Use these powers to solve puzzles and uncover the mystery of the island. It's a timed exclusive that launches sometime in 2020. Coming Soon B.ARK

You and your friends work co-operatively to protect the world from invading robots. Each person takes control of a different animal and shoots down enemies in a spaceship. This is a timed exclusive that will release in late 2020. Coming Soon Cyanide & Happiness: Freakpocalypse

Cyanide & Happiness: Freakpocalypse has you trying to lead a semi-normal life in a post-apocalyptic world. See how well you survive. This is a timed exclusive that will launch in Summer 2020. Coming Soon Summer in Mara

This life simulator allows you to make friends, craft, farm, and explore a beautiful coastal town. It's a timed console exclusive that will launch sometime in Spring 2020. Coming Soon Quantum League

This online first-person shooter allows for one-on-one and two-vs-two battles. However, the twist is that you'll be playing with a team of clones that replicate your previous movements. It's coming to Nintendo Switch in late 2020. Coming Soon The Good Life

This charming game isn't what you might expect. You play as a person who's trying to pay off your debt, but at night you can transform into one of four animals. You'll use each animal's skills to uncover a murder and attempt to pay off your loan. If that wasn't enough, you main form of transportation is riding sheep. This game releases on Nintendo Switch sometime in 2020. Coming Soon The Last Campfire

You play as a little creature who's lost and attempting to find his way home. Along the way you'll help many others by solving puzzles and exploring a gorgeous world. This game releases on Nintendo Switch in 2020. Coming Soon Pixel Junk Eden 2

As you play, stages are generated based on your actions. You control a Grimp on his journey to save his friends. How you manuever through the game will influence the imagery you see. It comes to Nintendo Switch in Summer 2020. Coming Soon Faeria

This epic card game is all about strategy. Enjoy gorgeous fantasy artwork as you craft decks and playing boards. There are single player modes as well as multiplayer options. It launches on Nintendo Switch in March 2020. Coming Soon Eldest Souls

In a dark fantasy world, you'll take on gods in this boss-rush battler. Work on your unlockable talents and find the best weapons. It's a timed console exclusive that releases on Nintendo Switch this Summer. Coming Soon Blair Witch

You'll explore a creepy woods as you look for evidence of the supernatural. This is a dark game with jump scares and plenty of thrilling moments. It previously released on other platforms, but it finally releases on Nintendo Switch in Summer 2020. Coming Soon Ghost of a Tale

This stealth game has you playing as an adorable little mouse as you make your way through rat-controlled dungeons. It was already available on other platforms, but it finally comes to Nintendo Switch in Spring 2020. Coming Soon Sky: Children of the Light

In this gorgeous world, you can grab hold of your loved ones' hands and soar through the clouds. It finally comes to Nintendo Switch in Summer 2020. Coming Soon Sky Racket

You choose between playing as RacketGirl or RacketBoy as you dodge and attack incoming foes. It can be played in single player or local co-op modes. This colorful sidescroller launches on Nintendo Switch today! $15 at Nintendo eShop Superliminal

You'll discover optical illusions and plenty of 3D puzzles while playing through Superliminal. It has already released on other platforms, but it comes to Nintendo Switch in Summer 2020. Coming Soon Wingspan

Love bird watching? Wingspan turns it into a fun card game. This title will come to Nintendo Switch sometime in 2020. Coming Soon Dicey Dungeons

This turn-based game has you rolling dice to see whether or not you'll be able to perform actions. It comes to Nintendo Switch sometime in 2020. Coming Soon Bounty Battle

Use your various abilities to take on foes and fight your way through level after level. Bounty Battle comes to Nintendo Switch this Summer. Coming Soon Moving Out

A hilarious new multiplayer from the creators of Overcooked! and Overcooked 2! has you working co-operatively to try and move objects through an obstacle course. This game releases on Nintendo Switch on April 28, 2020. $40 at Amazon Exit the Gungeon