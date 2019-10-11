Now that you've downloaded Mario Kart Tour and have played a few rounds, the competitive racing can really begin. In order to get ahead of your fellow racers, you're going to want to take advantage of the best gear for each course. Mario Kart Tour assigns different perks to each kart, driver, and glider. For instance, each glider has a special skill, which typically results in a specific item showing up more often as you race. Additionally, gliders provide bonus points on specific courses. You'll want to take advantage of this system and mix and match your glider, driver, and kart if you want to get better global scores.
Undoubtedly, Nintendo will be adding more gliders to this list as time goes on. We'll update it regularly to keep up. Here's our complete list of every glider in Mario Kart Tour along with its special skill and the list of tracks that it can receive bonus points on.
Normal Gliders
Super Glider
A racecar red glider that can help give you a boost.
Rarity: Normal
Special Skill: Mushroom Plus - Increases your chances of getting a Mushroom. Using one will get you more points.
Favored Courses:
Bonus points x 3
- Mario Circuit 1
Bonus points x 2
- Daisy Hills R
- Koopa Troopa Beach R
- Koopa Troopa Beach T
- Mario Circuit R
- Toad Circuit
- Toad Circuit T
- Yoshi Circuit T
- Mario Circuit 1T
- Mario Circuit 2R
Parachute
A simple parachute with plenty of color.
Rarity: Normal
Special Skill: Blooper Plus - Increases your chances of getting a Blooper. Using one will get you more points.
Favored Courses:
Bonus points x 3
- Rock Rock Mountain R
- Yoshi Circuit
Bonus points x 2
- Dino Dino Jungle R
- Koopa Troopa Beach R
- Kalimari Desert R
- Rainbow Road
- Toad Circuit
- Yoshi Circuit R
- Cheep Cheep Lagoon T
- New York Minute R
Parafoil
This glider adds some color to your racing gear.
Rarity: Normal
Special Skill: Green Shell - Increases your chances of getting a Green Shell. Using one will get you more points.
Favored Courses:
Bonus points x 3
- Toad Circuit T
- Rock Rock Mountain
- Cheep Cheep Lagoon
Bonus points x 2
- Daisy Hills
- Daisy Hills R
- Koopa Troopa Beach
- Koopa Troopa Beach T
- Rock Rock Mountain T
- Mario Circuit 1R
- Mario Circuit 2T
Paper Glider
A light flyer that can help you shell shock the competition.
Rarity: Normal
Special Skill: Green Shell Plus - Further increases your chances of getting a Green Shell. Using one will get you more points.
Favored Courses:
Bonus points x 3
- Daisy Hills T
- Mario Circuit 2
- Mario Circuit 2R
Bonus points x 2
- Yoshi Circuit
- Mario Circuit 1
- Mario Circuit 2T
- Choco Island 2
- Choco Island 2T
Droplet Glider
A sweet glider that helps you get a drop on your fellow racers.
Rarity: Normal
Special Skill: Blooper Plus - Further increases your chances of getting a Blooper. Using one will get you more points.
Favored Courses:
Bonus points x 3
- Choco Island 2
- Choco Island 2T
Bonus points x 2
- Kalimari Desert
- Kalimari Desert T
- Toad Circuit R
- Mario Circuit 1R
- Mario Circuit 2R
- Choco Island 2R
BBIA Parafoil
Sweet swag from Boomerang Bros. International Airlines.
Rarity: Normal
Special Skill: Banana Plus - Further increases your chances of getting a Banana. Using one will get you more points
Favored Courses:
Bonus points x 3
- Daisy Hills
- Rainbow Road T
- Mario Circuit 1T
- Shy Guy Bazaar R
Bonus points x 2
- Mario Circuit T
- Rainbow Road R
- Toad Circuit
- Mario Circuit 2
- Tokyo Blur
- Tokyo Blur R/T
Super Gliders
Peach Parasol
Don't let this dainty glider fool you, it has one of the best Special Skills.
Rarity: Super
Special Skill: Red Shell Plus - Further increases your chances of getting a Red Shell. Using one will get you more points.
Favored Courses:
Bonus points x 3
- Koopa Troopa Beach
- Cheep Cheep Lagoon T
Bonus points x 2
- Daisy Hills R
- Yoshi Circuit T
- Mario Circuit 1R
- Mario Circuit 1T
- Cheep Cheep Lagoon
- Cheep Cheep Lagoon R
- New York Minute T
Flower Glider
A large, orange daisy to soften your landings.
Rarity: Super
Special Skill: Banana Plus - Further increases your chances of getting a Banana. Using one will get you more points.
Favored Courses:
Bonus points x 3
- Daisy Hills
- Cheep Cheep Lagoon R
- Shy Guy Bazaar
- Shy Guy Bazaar R
Bonus Points x 2
- Daisy Hills T
- Toad Circuit R
- Toad Circuit T
- Yoshi Circuit
- Mario Circuit 1R
- New York Minute R/T
Oilpaper Umbrella
A fun glider that can help you pull ahead.
Rarity: Super
Special Skill: Red Shell Plus - Further increases your chances of getting a Red Shell. Using one will get you more points.
Favored Courses:
Bonus points x 3
- Mario Circuit R
- Rainbow Road
Bonus Points x 2
- Kalimari Desert R
- Mario Circuit
- Rainbow Road R
- Rainbow Road T
- Tokyo Blur R
- Tokyo Blur T
Lightning Oilpaper
A sick looking umbrella that will help you shock fellow racers.
Rarity: Super
Special Skill: Lightning Plus - Further increases your chances of getting a Lightning. Using one will get you more points.
Favored Courses:
Bonus points x 3
- Kalimari Desert
- Kalimari Desert R
- Neo Bowser City R
- Mario Circuit 2T
- Shy Guy Bazaar
Bonus Points x 2
- Rainbow Road T
- Mario Circuit 2R
- Tokyo Blur R/T
Bob-omb Parafoil
Blast past the competition using this sweet glider.
Rarity: Super
Special Skill: Bob-ombs Plus - Further increases your chances of getting a Bob-omb. Using one will get you more points.
Favored Courses:
Bonus points x 3
- Dino Dino Jungle
- Bowser's Castle 1
- Koopa Troopa Beach T
- Toad Circuit R
- Shy Guy Bazaar T
Bonus Points x 2
- Bowser's Castle 1R
- Kalimari Desert
- Neo Bowser City R
- Rock Rock Mountain R
- Rock Rock Mountain T
- New York Minute
Shell Parachute
A sweet glider for any Koopa Troopa fan.
Rarity: Super
Special Skill: Green Shell Plus - Further increases your chances of getting a Green Shell. Using one will get your more points.
Favored Courses:
Bonus points x 3
- Daisy Hills T
- Dino Dino Jungle T
- Yoshi Circuit R
- Yoshi Circuit T
Bonus points x 2
- Bowser's Castle 1
- Koopa Troopa Beach
- Koopa Troopa Beach R
- Neo Bowser City
- Toad Circuit
- Rock Rock Mountain
- Rock Rock Mountain T
- Mario Circuit 1
- Cheep Cheep Lagoon T
Wario Wing
A menacing glider showcasing Mario's evil counterpart.
Rarity: Super
Special Skill: Bullet Bill Plus - Further increases your chances of getting a Bullet Bill. Using one will get your more points.
Favored Courses:
Bonus points x 3
- Neo Bowser City
- New Bowser City T
Bonus points x 2
- Bowser's Castle 1T
- Kalimari Desert
- Kalimari Desert R
- New York Minute R
- Tokyo Blur R/T
High-End Gliders
Gold Glider
A shiny glider for anyone looking to get richer.
Rarity: High-End
Special Skill: Coin Plus - Greatly increases your chances of getting a coin. Using one will get you more points.
Favored Courses:
Bonus points x 3
- Koopa Troopa Beach R
- Rainbow Road
- Rainbow Road T
- Toad Circuit
- Toad Circuit T
- Mario Circuit 1
- Mario Circuit 1R
- Mario Circuit 1T
- New York Minute R/T
Bonus points x 2
- Daisy Hills
- Bowser's Castle 1T
- Mario Circuit
- Cheep Cheep Lagoon R
- Choco Island 2T
- New York Minute
Fare Flier
A glider that can blow away the competition.
Rarity: High-End
Special Skill: Super Horn Plus - Greatly increases your chances of getting a Super Horn. Using one will get you more points.
Favored Courses:
Bonus points x 3
- Neo Bowser City T
- Cheep Cheep Lagoon R
- New York Minute
- New York Minute T
- New York Minute R
Bonus points x 2
- Neo Bowser City
- Toad Circuit R
- Yoshi Circuit R
- Mario Circuit 1T
- Mario Circuit 2
- Mario Circuit 2R
- Shy Guy Bazaar
- New York Minute R/T
Purple Oilpaper Umbrella
A classy umbrella that will help boost you past other racers.
Rarity: High-End
Special Skill: Mushroom Plus - Greatly increases your chances of getting a Mushroom. Using one will get you more points.
Favored Courses:
Bonus points x 3
- Daisy Hills R
- Tokyo Blur
- Tokyo Blur T
Bonus points x 2
- Mario Circuit R
- Mario Circuit T
- Toad Circuit
- Mario Circuit 2
- Tokyo Blur R
Full Flight
A sweet glider that will help you get a big lead on the competition.
Rarity: High-End
Special Skill: Mega Mushroom Plus - Greatly increases your chances of getting a Mega Mushroom. Using one will get you more points.
Favored Courses:
Bonus points x 3
- Neo Bowser City
- Tokyo Blur R
- Tokyo Blur R/T
Bonus points x 2
- Mario Circuit 2
- Rainbow Road R
- Tokyo Blur
- Tokyo Blur T
Swooper
Sweep past the competition with this bat-shaped glider.
Rarity: High-End
Special Skill: Bob-omb Plus - Greatly increases your chances of getting a Bob-omb. Using one will get you more points.
Favored Courses:
Bonus points x 3
- Dino Dino Jungle R
- Dino Dino Jungle T
- Bowser's Castle 1T
- Rock Rock Mountain
- Rock Rock Mountain T
Bonus points x 2
- Dino Dino Jungle
- Bowser's Castle 1
- Bowser's Castle 1R
- Neo Bowser City T
- Rock Rock Mountain R
- Shy Guy Bazaar R
- Shy Guy Bazaar T
- New York Minute R
Bullet Bill Parachute
Shoot out ahead of the other racers like a bullet while using this flashy glider.
Rarity: High-End
Special Skill: Bullet Bill Plus - Greatly increases your chances of getting a Bullet Bill. Using one will get you more points.
Favored Courses:
Bonus points x 3
- Bowser's Castle 1
- Rainbow Road R
- Yoshi Circuit R
Bonus points x 2
- Daisy Hills R
- Bowser's Castle 1R
- Bowser's Castle 1T
- Koopa Troopa Beach
- Rock Rock Mountain R
- Shy Guy Bazaar
- Shy Guy Bazaar T
- New York Minute R
Cloud Glider
The perfect glider for any Lakitu fans.
Rarity: High-End
Special Skill: Lightning Plus - Greatly increases your chances of getting a Lightning. Using one will get you more points.
Favored Courses:
Bonus points x 3
- Daisy Hills R
- Kalimari Desert T
- Mario Circuit
- Mario Circuit T
- Neo Bowser City R
- Yoshi Circuit
- Choco Island 2R
Bonus points x 2
- Toad Circuit T
- Rock Rock Mountain
- Mario Circuit 2T
- Shy Guy Bazaar
- Shy Guy Bazaar R
How do you unlock gliders in Mario Kart Tour?
As with karts, there are a few different ways to get gliders in Mario Kart Tour. You can use the coins you've collected on the track to purchase gliders at the Shop, or you can try to get a glider by spending rubies to fire a pipe. This second method gives you a random character, kart, or glider, so you'll have to take a chance if you go that route. Lastly, some gliders are given to you as rewards for completing specific courses or cups.
There are optional microtransactions in this app, which means that you can spend real-world money to add rubies to your account. This will make it easier to acquire more gear including gliders.
What do you think?
Do you have your eye on any of these gliders? Tell us about it in the comments below.