Now that you've downloaded Mario Kart Tour and have played a few rounds, the competitive racing can really begin. In order to get ahead of your fellow racers, you're going to want to take advantage of the best gear for each course. Mario Kart Tour assigns different perks to each kart, driver, and glider. For instance, each glider has a special skill, which typically results in a specific item showing up more often as you race. Additionally, gliders provide bonus points on specific courses. You'll want to take advantage of this system and mix and match your glider, driver, and kart if you want to get better global scores.

Undoubtedly, Nintendo will be adding more gliders to this list as time goes on. We'll update it regularly to keep up. Here's our complete list of every glider in Mario Kart Tour along with its special skill and the list of tracks that it can receive bonus points on.

The Gliders

Normal - High likelihood of acquiring.

Super - Harder to acquire.

High-End - Super hard to acquire.





Normal Gliders

Super Glider

A racecar red glider that can help give you a boost.

Rarity: Normal

Special Skill: Mushroom Plus - Increases your chances of getting a Mushroom. Using one will get you more points.

Favored Courses:

Bonus points x 3 Mario Circuit 1

Bonus points x 2 Daisy Hills R Koopa Troopa Beach R Koopa Troopa Beach T Mario Circuit R Toad Circuit Toad Circuit T Yoshi Circuit T Mario Circuit 1T Mario Circuit 2R



Parachute

A simple parachute with plenty of color.

Rarity: Normal

Special Skill: Blooper Plus - Increases your chances of getting a Blooper. Using one will get you more points.

Favored Courses:

Bonus points x 3 Rock Rock Mountain R Yoshi Circuit

Bonus points x 2 Dino Dino Jungle R Koopa Troopa Beach R Kalimari Desert R Rainbow Road Toad Circuit Yoshi Circuit R Cheep Cheep Lagoon T New York Minute R



Parafoil

This glider adds some color to your racing gear.

Rarity: Normal

Special Skill: Green Shell - Increases your chances of getting a Green Shell. Using one will get you more points.

Favored Courses:

Bonus points x 3 Toad Circuit T Rock Rock Mountain Cheep Cheep Lagoon

Bonus points x 2 Daisy Hills Daisy Hills R Koopa Troopa Beach Koopa Troopa Beach T Rock Rock Mountain T Mario Circuit 1R Mario Circuit 2T



Paper Glider

A light flyer that can help you shell shock the competition.

Rarity: Normal

Special Skill: Green Shell Plus - Further increases your chances of getting a Green Shell. Using one will get you more points.

Favored Courses:

Bonus points x 3 Daisy Hills T Mario Circuit 2 Mario Circuit 2R

Bonus points x 2 Yoshi Circuit Mario Circuit 1 Mario Circuit 2T Choco Island 2 Choco Island 2T



Droplet Glider

A sweet glider that helps you get a drop on your fellow racers.

Rarity: Normal

Special Skill: Blooper Plus - Further increases your chances of getting a Blooper. Using one will get you more points.

Favored Courses:

Bonus points x 3 Choco Island 2 Choco Island 2T

Bonus points x 2 Kalimari Desert Kalimari Desert T Toad Circuit R Mario Circuit 1R Mario Circuit 2R Choco Island 2R



BBIA Parafoil

Sweet swag from Boomerang Bros. International Airlines.

Rarity: Normal

Special Skill: Banana Plus - Further increases your chances of getting a Banana. Using one will get you more points

Favored Courses:

Bonus points x 3 Daisy Hills Rainbow Road T Mario Circuit 1T Shy Guy Bazaar R

Bonus points x 2 Mario Circuit T Rainbow Road R Toad Circuit Mario Circuit 2 Tokyo Blur Tokyo Blur R/T



Super Gliders

Peach Parasol

Don't let this dainty glider fool you, it has one of the best Special Skills.

Rarity: Super

Special Skill: Red Shell Plus - Further increases your chances of getting a Red Shell. Using one will get you more points.

Favored Courses:

Bonus points x 3 Koopa Troopa Beach Cheep Cheep Lagoon T

Bonus points x 2 Daisy Hills R Yoshi Circuit T Mario Circuit 1R Mario Circuit 1T Cheep Cheep Lagoon Cheep Cheep Lagoon R New York Minute T



Flower Glider

A large, orange daisy to soften your landings.

Rarity: Super

Special Skill: Banana Plus - Further increases your chances of getting a Banana. Using one will get you more points.

Favored Courses:

Bonus points x 3 Daisy Hills Cheep Cheep Lagoon R Shy Guy Bazaar Shy Guy Bazaar R

Bonus Points x 2 Daisy Hills T Toad Circuit R Toad Circuit T Yoshi Circuit Mario Circuit 1R New York Minute R/T



Oilpaper Umbrella

A fun glider that can help you pull ahead.

Rarity: Super

Special Skill: Red Shell Plus - Further increases your chances of getting a Red Shell. Using one will get you more points.

Favored Courses:

Bonus points x 3 Mario Circuit R Rainbow Road

Bonus Points x 2 Kalimari Desert R Mario Circuit Rainbow Road R Rainbow Road T Tokyo Blur R Tokyo Blur T



Lightning Oilpaper

A sick looking umbrella that will help you shock fellow racers.

Rarity: Super

Special Skill: Lightning Plus - Further increases your chances of getting a Lightning. Using one will get you more points.

Favored Courses:

Bonus points x 3 Kalimari Desert Kalimari Desert R Neo Bowser City R Mario Circuit 2T Shy Guy Bazaar

Bonus Points x 2 Rainbow Road T Mario Circuit 2R Tokyo Blur R/T



Bob-omb Parafoil

Blast past the competition using this sweet glider.

Rarity: Super

Special Skill: Bob-ombs Plus - Further increases your chances of getting a Bob-omb. Using one will get you more points.

Favored Courses:

Bonus points x 3 Dino Dino Jungle Bowser's Castle 1 Koopa Troopa Beach T Toad Circuit R Shy Guy Bazaar T

Bonus Points x 2 Bowser's Castle 1R Kalimari Desert Neo Bowser City R Rock Rock Mountain R Rock Rock Mountain T New York Minute



Shell Parachute

A sweet glider for any Koopa Troopa fan.

Rarity: Super

Special Skill: Green Shell Plus - Further increases your chances of getting a Green Shell. Using one will get your more points.

Favored Courses:

Bonus points x 3 Daisy Hills T Dino Dino Jungle T Yoshi Circuit R Yoshi Circuit T

Bonus points x 2 Bowser's Castle 1 Koopa Troopa Beach Koopa Troopa Beach R Neo Bowser City Toad Circuit Rock Rock Mountain Rock Rock Mountain T Mario Circuit 1 Cheep Cheep Lagoon T



Wario Wing

A menacing glider showcasing Mario's evil counterpart.