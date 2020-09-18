GoPro makes some of the best action cameras today, and it's been doing so since the early 2000s. If you're an adventurer or videographer, you can't beat the rugged build and reliability of a GoPro. Because they're so popular, they can be hard to find, which is why we've rounded up this list of every GoPro camera in stock.

My top three GoPro picks

Are you ready to make a choice? There are a lot of GoPros on the market, but our favorite is the all-new GoPro HERO9 Black. You'll get crispy 5k footage and beautiful stills, and you won't need a gimbal to take steady shots.

If you're looking for something slightly cheaper but still featured-packed, grab the GoPro HERO8. It's waterproof, rugged, has three stabilization levels, and the software will blow you away.

If you're more into panoramas and 360-degree shooting, you want the GoPro MAX. It's waterproof, shoots 5.6K video, and gives you maximum creative freedom.

Take your action camera to new extremes with one of the best GoPro accessory kits.