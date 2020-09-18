GoPro makes some of the best action cameras today, and it's been doing so since the early 2000s. If you're an adventurer or videographer, you can't beat the rugged build and reliability of a GoPro. Because they're so popular, they can be hard to find, which is why we've rounded up this list of every GoPro camera in stock.
- The freshest: GoPro HERO9 Black
- The 8 is still great: GoPro HERO8 Black
- Panoramas galore: GoPro MAX
- 2018 flagship: GoPro HERO7 Black
- The capable 7 in silver: GoPro HERO7 Silver
- Our budget pick: GoPro HERO7 White
- Two cameras in one: GoPro Fusion
The freshest: GoPro HERO9 BlackStaff Pick
The all-new GoPro HERO9 Black introduces 5K Ultra HD video, 20MP stills, and 1080p live streaming. This fresh GoPro has front and rear displays, a rear touchscreen with touch zoom, and HyperSmooth to give you steady hands without a gimbal. The latest GoPro is rugged and waterproof down to 33 feet and gives you the clearest images and footage of any camera on the market.
The 8 is still great: GoPro HERO8 Black
The GoPro HERO8 Black is a robust camera that won't slow you down. With three levels of stabilization built in, you can take this model skiing, biking, parachuting, or out for a walk and return with steady footage. The streamlined design of the HERO8 is more pocketable, lets you swap mounts out quickly, and is twice as impact-resistant as previous models. Live stream 1080p footage to social media or grab footage and take it home with you. If you want last year's favorite, this is it.
Panoramas galore: GoPro MAX
The square GoPro 360 is a 5.6K action camera that excels at capturing the world around you in stunning detail. Taking 360-degree panoramas is a cinch with this tiny camera. There's an intuitive touch screen on the back that gives you hands-on access to settings and shutter buttons. There are six built-in mics in the GoPro MAX, so you get killer stereo audio as well as stills and video.
2018 flagship: GoPro HERO7 Black
The most significant action camera released in 2018 was the GoPro HERO7 Black, and it's still a solid choice if you want a good camera at a fair price. You'll shoot 12MP photos, capture 4K ultra HD video, and have the ability to live stream at 720p. This model is waterproof, shockproof, and super stabilized, so it's ready for all your extreme adventures.
The capable 7 in silver: GoPro HERO7 Silver
GoPro put out three models of the HERO in late 2019: Black, Silver, and White. This Silver offering has fewer megapixels than the Black, but you won't notice it in pics. The Silver is also lacking SuperPhoto mode, but it does have Wide Dynamic Range functions built-in to help you push shots. The Silver does 4K video, has a built-in mic, 10MP cam for stills, and shoots time-lapse.
Our budget pick: GoPro HERO7 White
The GoPro HERO7 White is the most affordable action camera around. It doesn't shoot 4K video, but it does give you full HD 1080p video, a touch screen, and 10MP photos at 15fps. This is GoPro's 2019 budget-friendly release, so it lacks a few of the features of the flagship GoPro Black7's offerings, but it's a wallet-friendly option for those who want to record video and learn the ropes.
Two cameras in one: GoPro Fusion
With two offset cameras, the Fusion captures a 360-degree viewing angle in 5.2K resolution. The Fusion shoots at an impressive 30fps and takes 18MP stills. The body of the Fusion is ruggedized and waterproof down to 16 feet. Unique to the Fusion: 3K spherical video. Use the Fusion to capture stunning action video or to create content for VR headsets.
My top three GoPro picks
Are you ready to make a choice? There are a lot of GoPros on the market, but our favorite is the all-new GoPro HERO9 Black. You'll get crispy 5k footage and beautiful stills, and you won't need a gimbal to take steady shots.
If you're looking for something slightly cheaper but still featured-packed, grab the GoPro HERO8. It's waterproof, rugged, has three stabilization levels, and the software will blow you away.
If you're more into panoramas and 360-degree shooting, you want the GoPro MAX. It's waterproof, shoots 5.6K video, and gives you maximum creative freedom.
Take your action camera to new extremes with one of the best GoPro accessory kits.
