If you haven't already heard, Thread is all the rage these days in the world of HomeKit. Thread combines ultra-fast response times that you get with Wi-Fi, legendary Zigbee reliability, and low-power consumption that comes with Bluetooth into one wireless standard. The best part is that if you have a HomePod mini in your home, you can take advantage of it today. If you are in the market for new HomeKit accessories and want to jump in with Thread, then here's our guide to all of your available options.

Give your home an upgrade by adding Thread accessories

Thread is truly a game-changer for HomeKit and the smart home. With Thread, you no longer have to worry about managing dedicated hubs or accounts for every device in your home with its direct to HomePod mini — and HomeKit connection. More importantly, with lightning-fast response times and excellent reliability, you don't have to worry about your smart home suddenly losing its smarts.

If you want to experience the best that Thread offers, then Nanoleaf's Essential A19 Light Bulb is the way to go. Nanoleaf's bulb is cheap, colorful, and incredibly easy to set up — just screw it into a lamp or light fixture like you would with those old-fashioned "dumb" light bulbs. Combined with 1,100 lumens of brightness, HomeKit Adaptive Lighting, and dimming, you get the best HomeKit light bulb available.

Are you looking for a way to beef up the security of your home? The Thread-enabled Eve Door and Window contact sensor can help by delivering timely notifications when someone enters your home. Through the magic of HomeKit, you can take your home's security further if you know how to use a HomePod as a HomeKit alarm, or you can make it appear like someone is always home with HomeKit light switches.