If you haven't already heard, Thread is all the rage these days in the world of HomeKit. Thread combines ultra-fast response times that you get with Wi-Fi, legendary Zigbee reliability, and low-power consumption that comes with Bluetooth into one wireless standard. The best part is that if you have a HomePod mini in your home, you can take advantage of it today. If you are in the market for new HomeKit accessories and want to jump in with Thread, then here's our guide to all of your available options.
- Bright and colorful: Nanoleaf Essentials A19 Light Bulb
- Power monitoring: Eve Energy
- Smart watering: Eve Aqua
- Lengthy lights: Nanoleaf Essentials 80-inch Lightstrip Starter Kit
- DIY security: Eve Door and Window
- Local conditions: Eve Weather
Bright and colorful: Nanoleaf Essentials A19 Light BulbStaff Favorite
Nanoleaf's Essentials A19 Light Bulb is simply the best HomeKit light bulb that you can buy today — especially if you have a HomePod mini. This bulb packs in millions of fun colors, 1,100 lumens of incredibly bright light, dimming, HomeKit Adaptive Lighting, and of course — Thread. Nanoleaf's bulb is also one of the cheapest HomeKit light bulbs around, so you can add them to every room in your home without breaking the bank.
Power monitoring: Eve Energy
Already one of the best smart plugs for HomeKit, the latest Eve Energy smart plug gets even better thanks to Thread integration. Just plug this compact outlet in and scan the HomeKit pairing code with the Home app, and you are good to go — no accounts or dedicated hubs needed. Eve's smart plug also includes energy monitoring which provides valuable insight into how much your coffee maker or fan costs to keep running.
Smart watering: Eve Aqua
The Eve Aqua showcases Thread's expansive range by bringing HomeKit to the great outdoors. With the Eve Aqua, keeping up with watering your lawn or garden has never been easier since it attaches directly to your outdoor spigot and since it features one-tap controls. In addition, you can create custom watering schedules through HomeKit automation, or if you prefer, you can also make it rain with just your voice through Siri.
Lengthy lights: Nanoleaf Essentials 80-inch Lightstrip Starter Kit
Just like the Essentials Light Bulb, Nanoleaf's Lightstrip is an incredible value. The 80-inch Essentials Lightstrip — our top pick for best HomeKit Light Strips, brings millions of colors and room-filling light to indoor spaces with a maximum brightness of 2,200 lumens. Other highlights include HomeKit Adaptive Lighting, customizable sizing with extensions that allow it to reach up to 32 feet, and Thread, making it speedy and ultra-reliable.
DIY security: Eve Door and Window
Eve's compact Door and Window sensor alerts you the moment that someone enters your home through HomeKit notifications. This peel and stick wire-free sensor runs for months on a single battery thanks to Thread's low power consumption, and with a universal two-piece design, you can attach it to pretty much any door or window in your home.
Local conditions: Eve Weather
The Eve Weather provides truly personal weather conditions by measuring the outdoor temperature, humidity, and barometric pressure right outside of your home. The Eve Weather puts all of its data a glance away with an eye-friendly on-device display as well as through the Home app and the Eve for HomeKit app so you can get your local weather fix anytime, anywhere.
Give your home an upgrade by adding Thread accessories
Thread is truly a game-changer for HomeKit and the smart home. With Thread, you no longer have to worry about managing dedicated hubs or accounts for every device in your home with its direct to HomePod mini — and HomeKit connection. More importantly, with lightning-fast response times and excellent reliability, you don't have to worry about your smart home suddenly losing its smarts.
If you want to experience the best that Thread offers, then Nanoleaf's Essential A19 Light Bulb is the way to go. Nanoleaf's bulb is cheap, colorful, and incredibly easy to set up — just screw it into a lamp or light fixture like you would with those old-fashioned "dumb" light bulbs. Combined with 1,100 lumens of brightness, HomeKit Adaptive Lighting, and dimming, you get the best HomeKit light bulb available.
Are you looking for a way to beef up the security of your home? The Thread-enabled Eve Door and Window contact sensor can help by delivering timely notifications when someone enters your home. Through the magic of HomeKit, you can take your home's security further if you know how to use a HomePod as a HomeKit alarm, or you can make it appear like someone is always home with HomeKit light switches.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Protect your home with the best HomeKit security systems
Whether you go DIY or opt for professional monitoring, the best HomeKit security systems provide protection and peace of mind. These are the best of the best!
These HomeKit cameras work with iOS14's Face Recognition and Activity Zones
iOS 14 brings some powerful new capabilities to HomeKit Secure Video-enabled cameras like Face Recognition and Activity Zones. Here's all of the cameras and doorbells that support the latest and greatest HomeKit features.
Clean and monitor your home's air with the best HomeKit air purifiers
Monitor and clean your home's air with the power of HomeKit! Here's our guide to the best HomeKit air purifiers that you can buy today.