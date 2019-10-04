Triple Force Friday is among us, friends! This means new product launches for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, The Mandalorian, and Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order. Among the new products that are coming out are a bunch of new Funko Pops that are sure to sell like hotcakes. Here are all of the new Star Wars Funko Pops that you'll be able to get your hands on.

May the Force be with you

There are a lot of new Star Wars Funko Pops that have just launched for the three new releases coming this year, we're a bit overwhelmed! We want them all, because they're cute and Star Wars. If we may recommend a few, we totally want the BB-8 Funko Pop, because how can anyone resist BB-8? He's adorable!

Other ones we want to grab are the Rey Funko Pop, because she's just awesome, and who doesn't like a Gold Darth Vader? And if you like surprises, pick up that Funko Mystery Minis Display Case and show it off!

