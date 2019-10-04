Triple Force Friday is among us, friends! This means new product launches for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, The Mandalorian, and Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order. Among the new products that are coming out are a bunch of new Funko Pops that are sure to sell like hotcakes. Here are all of the new Star Wars Funko Pops that you'll be able to get your hands on.
- Everyone's favorite droid: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker BB-8
- Join the dark side: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Sith Jet Trooper
- It's all about Rey: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Rey
- Join the Resistance: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Jannah
- Help the Resistance: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Finn
- The dark side has cookies: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Kylo Ren
- Like a rose: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Rose
- It's bliss: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Zorri Bliss
- Lead the Resistance: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Poe Dameron
- The original Millennium Falcon owner: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Lando Calrissian
- Jet white: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Jet Trooper
- Last hope: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Lieutenant Connix
- The new supreme leader: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Supreme Leader Kylo Ren in the Whisper
- Go for speed: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker First Order Tread Speeder
- Is this the droid you're looking for?: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker D-0
- Expand your collection: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Mystery Minis Display Case
- Feelin' lucky?: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Mystery Minis Random 4-Pack
- Just a Jedi and his droid: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Cal Kestis & BD-1
- Eradicate the Jedi Knights: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Second Sister Inquisitor
- Bounty hunter: Star Wars: The Mandalorian
- Old and wise: Star Wars: The Mandalorian Kuiil
- More droids: Star Wars: The Mandalorian IG-11
- Ex-rebel shock trooper: Star Wars: The Mandalorian Cara Dune
- The man, the legend: Funko POP! Star Wars: Gold Luke Skywalker
- The princess: Funko POP! Star Wars: Gold Princess Leia
- Luke, I am your father: Funko POP! Star Wars: Gold Darth Vader
Everyone's favorite droid: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker BB-8Staff favorite
BB-8 is adorable, and even more so in Funko Pop form! This BB-8 Pop has his own base stand and is 3.75-inches tall.
Join the dark side: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Sith Jet Trooper
The Sith Jet Trooper stands tall and ready to protect the Dark Side. He measures 3.75-inches tall and is perfect for your desk.
It's all about Rey: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ReyFemme Fatale
Rey is the main protagonist of the new trilogy, so here she is, all dressed up like the Jedi Master that she has become. She stands 3.75-inches tall and is a great desk figure.
Join the Resistance: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Jannah
Jannah crossed paths with members of the Resistance, and is known for her energy bow. This figure is 3.75-inches tall.
Help the Resistance: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Finn
Finn has been a central character in the new Star Wars trilogy, and he plays a big role with the Resistance. He stands 3.75-inches tall.
The dark side has cookies: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Kylo Ren
Kylo Ren may be the son of Han Solo and Leia Organa, but he ended up joining the dark side anyways. Could he ever redeem himself?
Like a rose: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Rose
Rose is a more recent character, but she proved to be quite popular. She stays focused on the mission at hand, always.
It's bliss: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Zorri Bliss
Zorri Bliss is a roguish character that is new to Episode 9. You could think of her as a female scoundrel, but we'll know more about her with the new movie.
Lead the Resistance: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Poe Dameron
Poe Dameron has been there since the beginning of the new trilogy, and he won't stop helping lead the Resistance now.
The original Millennium Falcon owner: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Lando Calrissian
Oh Lando Calrissian, the original owner of the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy. He makes a return in The Rise of Skywalker, and we can't wait for it.
Jet white: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Jet Trooper
There are many ranks of trooper in the Imperial Forces, and Jet Trooper is just one of many. Here he stands, ready to guard and defend for the Sith.
Last hope: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Lieutenant Connix
Lieutenant Connix has had minor roles in the previous movies, but it appears that she may have more importance in the new film. She is in charge of coordinating communications between Resistance pilots and their commanders.
The new supreme leader: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Supreme Leader Kylo Ren in the Whisper
This deluxe Pop figure depicts Supreme Leader Kylo Ren in his signature Whisper tie fighter. It stands about 3-inches tall.
Go for speed: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker First Order Tread Speeder
While Stormtroopers may not have the best aim, they have cool tread speeders to chase down the rebels. This Deluxe Movie Moment Pop features two Stormtroopers on a Tread Speeder, so you can reenact those thrilling chases.
Is this the droid you're looking for?: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker D-0
D-0 is a new droid that we'll be seeing in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. It certainly looks cute, but can it top the adorable BB-8? Only time will tell.
Expand your collection: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Mystery Minis Display CaseSurprise!
This set contains 12 individually boxed mini figures of prominent characters in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The selection is random.
Feelin' lucky?: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Mystery Minis Random 4-Pack
This 4-Pack contains four individually boxed mini-figures of favorite characters from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The figures are random, so it will always be a surprise.
Just a Jedi and his droid: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Cal Kestis & BD-1
Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order features a brand new face, Cal Kestis, who has escaped Order 66 and is on the run from the Galactic Empire. He ends up using his Force powers to save a friend, but the Empire learns of his secret and sets out to eradicate him and the rest of the Jedi Knights. This Funko Pop features Kestis and his droid, BD-1.
Eradicate the Jedi Knights: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Second Sister Inquisitor
The Second Sister Inquisitor is the main antagonist in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Her mission is to kill Cal Kestis and the remaining Jedi Knights.
Bounty hunter: Star Wars: The Mandalorian
This pop features the main character of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, which is set to premiere on Disney+. The show will be following the adventures of this Mandalorian bounty hunter across the galaxy.
Old and wise: Star Wars: The Mandalorian Kuiil
Kuiil is a new character that will be introduced in The Mandalorian series. He is an Ugnaught and will be a prominent character in the show.
More droids: Star Wars: The Mandalorian IG-11
Droids always play a big part in every new Star Wars movie or series, and IG-11 is the new droid in The Mandalorian. We'll have to wait a bit more to find out what its personality is like though!
Ex-rebel shock trooper: Star Wars: The Mandalorian Cara Dune
Cara Dune is an ex-rebel shock trooper, or so she says. There isn't much we know about her so far, but she will be in The Mandalorian when it appears on Disney+ this year.
The man, the legend: Funko POP! Star Wars: Gold Luke Skywalker
This gold Funko Pop features Luke Skywalker in a solid gold color. It's exclusive too Walmart.
The princess: Funko POP! Star Wars: Gold Princess Leia
Princess Leia will always be immortalized in this exclusive gold Funko Pop that you can only find at Walmart.
Luke, I am your father: Funko POP! Star Wars: Gold Darth VaderClassic Vader
Darth Vader is iconic, so why not turn that black outfit into gold? This exclusive gold Vader can only be found at Walmart.
May the Force be with you
There are a lot of new Star Wars Funko Pops that have just launched for the three new releases coming this year, we're a bit overwhelmed! We want them all, because they're cute and Star Wars. If we may recommend a few, we totally want the BB-8 Funko Pop, because how can anyone resist BB-8? He's adorable!
Other ones we want to grab are the Rey Funko Pop, because she's just awesome, and who doesn't like a Gold Darth Vader? And if you like surprises, pick up that Funko Mystery Minis Display Case and show it off!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Triple Force Friday is here and these are its best deals
Triple Force Friday is great for new Star Wars toys and games, but you can also find a lot of great existing products on sale.
Get these new Star Wars toys in celebration of Triple Force Friday
With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker coming to theaters in December, there's no better time to buy Star Wars toys in anticaption for the holiday season, or just because you want more Star Wars toys — we won't judge you.
New LEGO sets and Star Wars, what's not to love?
To celebrate all things Star Wars, be sure to check out the newest LEGO sets for Triple Force Friday. The collection features a great mix of transport vehicles, mini-figures, and yes, Yoda.