Triple Force Friday is among us, friends! This means new product launches for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, The Mandalorian, and Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order. Among the new products that are coming out are a bunch of new Funko Pops that are sure to sell like hotcakes. Here are all of the new Star Wars Funko Pops that you'll be able to get your hands on.

Everyone's favorite droid: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker BB-8

Staff favorite

BB-8 is adorable, and even more so in Funko Pop form! This BB-8 Pop has his own base stand and is 3.75-inches tall.

$11 at Entertainment Earth

Join the dark side: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Sith Jet Trooper

The Sith Jet Trooper stands tall and ready to protect the Dark Side. He measures 3.75-inches tall and is perfect for your desk.

$11 at Entertainment Earth

It's all about Rey: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Rey

Femme Fatale

Rey is the main protagonist of the new trilogy, so here she is, all dressed up like the Jedi Master that she has become. She stands 3.75-inches tall and is a great desk figure.

$11 at Entertainment Earth

Join the Resistance: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Jannah

Jannah crossed paths with members of the Resistance, and is known for her energy bow. This figure is 3.75-inches tall.

$11 at Entertainment Earth

Help the Resistance: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Finn

Finn has been a central character in the new Star Wars trilogy, and he plays a big role with the Resistance. He stands 3.75-inches tall.

$11 at Entertainment Earth

The dark side has cookies: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Kylo Ren

Kylo Ren may be the son of Han Solo and Leia Organa, but he ended up joining the dark side anyways. Could he ever redeem himself?

$11 at Entertainment Earth

Like a rose: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Rose

Rose is a more recent character, but she proved to be quite popular. She stays focused on the mission at hand, always.

$11 at Entertainment Earth

It's bliss: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Zorri Bliss

Zorri Bliss is a roguish character that is new to Episode 9. You could think of her as a female scoundrel, but we'll know more about her with the new movie.

$11 at Entertainment Earth

Lead the Resistance: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Poe Dameron

Poe Dameron has been there since the beginning of the new trilogy, and he won't stop helping lead the Resistance now.

$11 at Entertainment Earth

The original Millennium Falcon owner: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Lando Calrissian

Oh Lando Calrissian, the original owner of the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy. He makes a return in The Rise of Skywalker, and we can't wait for it.

$11 at Entertainment Earth

Jet white: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Jet Trooper

There are many ranks of trooper in the Imperial Forces, and Jet Trooper is just one of many. Here he stands, ready to guard and defend for the Sith.

$11 at Entertainment Earth

Last hope: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Lieutenant Connix

Lieutenant Connix has had minor roles in the previous movies, but it appears that she may have more importance in the new film. She is in charge of coordinating communications between Resistance pilots and their commanders.

$11 at Entertainment Earth

The new supreme leader: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Supreme Leader Kylo Ren in the Whisper

This deluxe Pop figure depicts Supreme Leader Kylo Ren in his signature Whisper tie fighter. It stands about 3-inches tall.

$25 at Entertainment Earth

Go for speed: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker First Order Tread Speeder

While Stormtroopers may not have the best aim, they have cool tread speeders to chase down the rebels. This Deluxe Movie Moment Pop features two Stormtroopers on a Tread Speeder, so you can reenact those thrilling chases.

$30 at Entertainment Earth

Is this the droid you're looking for?: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker D-0

D-0 is a new droid that we'll be seeing in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. It certainly looks cute, but can it top the adorable BB-8? Only time will tell.

$11 at Entertainment Earth

Expand your collection: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Mystery Minis Display Case

Surprise!

This set contains 12 individually boxed mini figures of prominent characters in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The selection is random.

$68 at Entertainment Earth

Feelin' lucky?: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Mystery Minis Random 4-Pack

This 4-Pack contains four individually boxed mini-figures of favorite characters from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The figures are random, so it will always be a surprise.

$25 at Entertainment Earth

Just a Jedi and his droid: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Cal Kestis & BD-1

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order features a brand new face, Cal Kestis, who has escaped Order 66 and is on the run from the Galactic Empire. He ends up using his Force powers to save a friend, but the Empire learns of his secret and sets out to eradicate him and the rest of the Jedi Knights. This Funko Pop features Kestis and his droid, BD-1.

$11 at Entertainment Earth

Eradicate the Jedi Knights: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Second Sister Inquisitor

The Second Sister Inquisitor is the main antagonist in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Her mission is to kill Cal Kestis and the remaining Jedi Knights.

$11 at Entertainment Earth

Bounty hunter: Star Wars: The Mandalorian

This pop features the main character of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, which is set to premiere on Disney+. The show will be following the adventures of this Mandalorian bounty hunter across the galaxy.

$11 at Entertainment Earth

Old and wise: Star Wars: The Mandalorian Kuiil

Kuiil is a new character that will be introduced in The Mandalorian series. He is an Ugnaught and will be a prominent character in the show.

$11 at Entertainment Earth

More droids: Star Wars: The Mandalorian IG-11

Droids always play a big part in every new Star Wars movie or series, and IG-11 is the new droid in The Mandalorian. We'll have to wait a bit more to find out what its personality is like though!

$11 at Entertainment Earth

Ex-rebel shock trooper: Star Wars: The Mandalorian Cara Dune

Cara Dune is an ex-rebel shock trooper, or so she says. There isn't much we know about her so far, but she will be in The Mandalorian when it appears on Disney+ this year.

$11 at Entertainment Earth

The man, the legend: Funko POP! Star Wars: Gold Luke Skywalker

This gold Funko Pop features Luke Skywalker in a solid gold color. It's exclusive too Walmart.

$10 at Walmart

The princess: Funko POP! Star Wars: Gold Princess Leia

Princess Leia will always be immortalized in this exclusive gold Funko Pop that you can only find at Walmart.

$10 at Walmart

Luke, I am your father: Funko POP! Star Wars: Gold Darth Vader

Classic Vader

Darth Vader is iconic, so why not turn that black outfit into gold? This exclusive gold Vader can only be found at Walmart.

$10 at Walmart

May the Force be with you

There are a lot of new Star Wars Funko Pops that have just launched for the three new releases coming this year, we're a bit overwhelmed! We want them all, because they're cute and Star Wars. If we may recommend a few, we totally want the BB-8 Funko Pop, because how can anyone resist BB-8? He's adorable!

Other ones we want to grab are the Rey Funko Pop, because she's just awesome, and who doesn't like a Gold Darth Vader? And if you like surprises, pick up that Funko Mystery Minis Display Case and show it off!

