Wireless routers are an essential of the modern home, and the best Wi-Fi routers incorporate the latest and greatest features, like HomeKit for greater security. HomeKit routers allow you to set restrictions on the services HomeKit accessories can access, including other devices on the network, and you can even block them completely from the internet. Here's our guide to all of the available HomeKit routers that you can buy today.

Extra security

Installing a HomeKit router in your home is the best way to keep tabs on any smart home devices you own. By creating a firewall between devices, HomeKit routers prevent scenarios where a simple smart light bulb can become an attack vector within your home, as well as preventing it from spreading outside of your network.

We love the eero Home Wi-Fi System as it is easy on the wallet, and easy to manage. This Dual-Band whole home system covers up to 5,000 square feet, and its simple plug-and-play setup gets you up and running with the latest HomeKit feature in no time.

Have a smaller home or just don't need a full-blown mesh network system? The single Linksys AC 2200 Velop Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System gives you the basics, while still allowing expansion if needed. This affordable single pack includes HomeKit and Tri-Band technology that paves the way for future upgrades.