Mario Kart fans, the day has finally come where you can play your favorite game directly from your smartphone. There are familiar courses from previous Mario Kart games as well as brand new ones to discover. Of course, the kart you use seriously affects your racing speed and tactics. We've compiled a list of all of the known vehicles confirmed for Mario Kart Tour as well as the special skills and favored courses for each one. See which vehicles you want to collect.

The Karts

Pipe Frame

You'll often find Mario driving this traditional-looking kart.

Special Skill : Slipstream Plus - Increases Slipstream boost time and points earned for performing one.

: Slipstream Plus - Increases Slipstream boost time and points earned for performing one. Favored Courses: Bonus points x 2 on Mario Circuit 1R. Bonus points x 1.5 on Dino Dino Jungle, Koopa Troopa Beach, Koopa Troopa Beach R, Toad Circuit T, and Mario Circuit 1.

Birthday Girl

A Princess's ride of choice.

Special Skill : Dash Panel Plus - Increases Dash Panel boost time and points earned for using one.

: Dash Panel Plus - Increases Dash Panel boost time and points earned for using one. Favored Courses: Bonus points x 2 on Daisy Hill R and Toad Circuit T. Bonus points x 1.5 on Daisy Hills, Daisy Hills T, and Yoshi Circuit T.

Mushmellow

A vehicle fitting for any Mushroom Kingdom resident.

Special Skill : Jump Boost Plus - Increases Jump Boost boost time and points earned for performing one.

: Jump Boost Plus - Increases Jump Boost boost time and points earned for performing one. Favored Courses: Bonus Points x 2 on Toad Circuit and Toad Circuit T. Bonus points x 1.5 on Daisy Hills, Toad Circuit R, and Cheep Cheep Lagoon R.

Koopa Dasher

A slick race car for any Koopa lover.

Special Skill : Rocket Start Plus - Increases Rocket Start boost time and points earned for performing one.

: Rocket Start Plus - Increases Rocket Start boost time and points earned for performing one. Favored Courses: Bonus points x 2 on Koopa Troopa Beach. Bonus Points x 1.5 on Dino Dino Jungle T, Koopa Troopa Beach R, Koopa Troopa Beach T, Cheep Cheep Lagoon R, Cheep Cheep Lagoon T, and Shy Guy Bazaar R.

Bullet Blaster

Terrify your fellow racers with this menacing-looking set of wheels.

Special Skill : Rocket Start Plus - Increases Rocket Start boost time and points earned for performing one.

: Rocket Start Plus - Increases Rocket Start boost time and points earned for performing one. Favored Courses: Bonus points x 2 on Shy Guy Bazaar T and Bowser's Castle 1. Bonus Points x 1.5 on Rock Rock Mountain R, Shy Guy Bazaar, and Bower's Castle 1R.

Bull's-Eye Bonzai

Blast past the competition with this showy speeder.

Special Skill : Rocket Start Plus - Increases Rocket Start boost time and points earned for performing one.

: Rocket Start Plus - Increases Rocket Start boost time and points earned for performing one. Favored Courses: Bonus points x 2 on Bower's Castle 1T and New York Minute T. Bonus points x 1.5 on Rock Rock Mountain, Shy Guy Bazaar, Shy Guy Bazaar R, Shy Guy Bazaar T, Bowser's Castle 1, and Bowser's Castle 1R.

Mach 8

A sweet aerodynamic car for any speed demon.

Special Skill : Slipstream Plus - Further increases Slipstream boost time and points earned for performing one.

: Slipstream Plus - Further increases Slipstream boost time and points earned for performing one. Favored Courses: Bonus points x 2 on Rock Rock Mountain T, Yoshi Circuit R, Mario Circuit 1, and Shy Guy Bazaar R. Bonus points x 1.5 on Toad Circuit, Toad Circuit T, Yoshi Circuit, and Yoshi Circuit T.

Daytripper

Don't let the leisurely look fool you, this carriage is a fast flyer on the track.

Special Skill : Dash Panel Plus - Further increases Dash Panel boost time and points earned for using one.

: Dash Panel Plus - Further increases Dash Panel boost time and points earned for using one. Favored Courses: Bonus points x 2 on Daisy Hills and Shy Guy Bazaar R. Bonus points x 1.5 on Daisy Hills T, Toad Circuit R, Mario Circuit 1T, and New York Minute.

Turbo Yoshi

The perfect vehicle for the most loyal Yoshi fans.

Special Skill : Jump Boost Plus - Further increases Jump Boost boost time and points earned for performing one.

: Jump Boost Plus - Further increases Jump Boost boost time and points earned for performing one. Favored Courses: Bonus points x 2 on Yoshi Circuit, Mario Circuit 1T, and Dino Dino Jungle T. Bonus points x 1.5 on Toad Circuit R, Rock Rock Mountain, Yoshi Circuit R, Daisy Hills, Dino Dino Jungle, and Dino Dino Jungle R.

Soda Jet

Why drive a kart when you can steer a small plane?

Special Skill : Mini-Turbo Plus - Further increases Mini-Turbo boost time and points earned for performing one.

: Mini-Turbo Plus - Further increases Mini-Turbo boost time and points earned for performing one. Favored Courses: Bonus points x 2 on Koopa Troopa Beach T, Cheep Cheep Lagoon, and New York Minute. Bonus points x 1.5 on Koopa Troopa Beach, Rock Rock Mountain T, Yoshi Circuit T, Mario Circuit 1R, and Cheep Cheep Lagoon R.

Super Blooper

This is the perfect kart to ink your fellow racers in.

Special Skill : Mini-Turbo Plus - Further increases Mini-Turbo boost time and points earned for performing one.

: Mini-Turbo Plus - Further increases Mini-Turbo boost time and points earned for performing one. Favored Courses: Bonus points x 2 on Koopa Troopa Beach R, Cheep Cheep Lagoon, and Cheep Cheep Lagoon T. Bonus points x 1.5 on Bowser's Castle 1T, Koopa Troopa Beach T, Toad Circuit, Yoshi Circuit, and Cheep Cheep Lagoon R.

Gold Blooper

A shiny ride for any competitive racer.

Special Skill : Mini-Turbo Plus - Further increases Mini-Turbo boost time and points earned for performing one.

: Mini-Turbo Plus - Further increases Mini-Turbo boost time and points earned for performing one. Favored Courses: Bonus points x 2 on Koopa Troopa Beach, Koopa Troopa Beach T, Mario Circuit 1R, Cheep Cheep Lagoon R, Shy Buy Bazaar, and New York Minute R. Bonus points x 1.5 on Koopa Troopa Beach R, Yoshi Circuit R, Cheep Cheep Lagoon, and Cheep Cheep Lagoon T.

Flame Flyer

Show off your style with this flaming set of wheels.

Special Skill : Rocket Start Plus - Further increases Rocket Start boost time and points earned for performing one.

: Rocket Start Plus - Further increases Rocket Start boost time and points earned for performing one. Favored Courses: Bonus points x 2 on Dino Dino Jungle and Bowser's Castle 1T. Bonus points x 1.5 on Daisy Hills T, Dino Dino Jungle R, Rock Rock Mountain R, Shy Guy Bazaar, New York Minute T, New York Minute R, and New York Minute R/T.

Barrel Train

Why would you choo-choose anything other than this sweet train?

Special Skill : Rocket Start Plus - Further increases Rocket Start boost time and points earned for performing one.

: Rocket Start Plus - Further increases Rocket Start boost time and points earned for performing one. Favored Courses: Bonus points x 2 on Rock Rock Mountain, Rock Rock Mountain R, and Dino Dino Jungle R. Bonus points x 1.5 on Rock Rock Mountain T, Shy Guy Bazaar R, Dino Dino Jungle, Koopa Troopa Beach R, and New York Minute.

B Dasher

Dash about in this serious speeder made for a serious racer.

Special Skill : Dash Panel Plus - Greatly increases Dash Panel boost time and points earned for using one.

: Dash Panel Plus - Greatly increases Dash Panel boost time and points earned for using one. Favored Courses: Bonus points x 2 on Daisy Hills, Toad Circuit, Toad Circuit R, Mario Circuit 1, and Cheep Cheep Lagoon T. Bonus points x 1.5 on Yoshi Circuit T, Mario Circuit 1R, Mario Circuit 1T, New York Minute R, and New York Minute R/T.

Black B Dasher

Take things up a notch with this awesome-looking race car.

Special Skill : Dash Panel Plus - Greatly increases Dash Panel boost time and points earned for using one.

: Dash Panel Plus - Greatly increases Dash Panel boost time and points earned for using one. Favored Courses: Bonus points x 2 on Yoshi Circuit, Yoshi Circuit T, New York Minute R, and New York Minute R/T. Bonus points x 1.5 on Daisy Hills R, Daisy Hills T, Toad Circuit R, Toad Circuit T, Mario Circuit 1, Mario Circuit 1T, Cheep Cheep Lagoon R, and New York Minute T.

Yellow Taxi

Blend into your surroundings when playing the New York Minute courses.

Special Skill : Jump Boost Plus - Greatly increase Jump Boost boost time and points earned for performing one.

: Jump Boost Plus - Greatly increase Jump Boost boost time and points earned for performing one. Favored Courses: Bonus points x 2 on Toad Circuit R, Mario Circuit 1T, New York Minute, and New York Minute T. Bonus points x 1.5 on Toad Circuit T, Yoshi Circuit R, Yoshi Circuit T, New York Minute R, and New York Minute R/T.

Badwagon

Take the curves in style while riding this sweet vehicle.

Special Skill : Mini-Turbo Plus - Greatly increases Mini-Turbo boost time and points earned for performing one.

: Mini-Turbo Plus - Greatly increases Mini-Turbo boost time and points earned for performing one. Favored Courses: Bonus points x 2 on Daisy Hills R, Bowser's Castle 1, Rock Rock Mountain R, Roshi Circuit R, and Shy Guy Bazaar. Bonus points x 1.5 on Bowser's Castle 1R and Rock Rock Mountain T.

Blue Badwagon

A bad boy's ride with a fresh coat of paint.

Special Skill : Mini-Turbo Plus - Greatly increases Mini-Turbo boost time and points earned for performing one.

: Mini-Turbo Plus - Greatly increases Mini-Turbo boost time and points earned for performing one. Favored Courses: Bonus points x 2 on Rock Rock Mountain T and Shy Guy Bazaar T. Bonus points x 1.5 on Daisy Hills, Daisy Hills R, Rock Rock Mountain, Shy Guy Bazaar, and New York Minute R/T.

That's all folks

Well there you have it, all of the vehicles we currently know to exist in Mario Kart Tour. We'll update this list regularly as more arrive in the app. Now if you'll excuse me, I've got a few tracks to tear up. Maybe I'll see you on the virtual road!

