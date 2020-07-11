Devolver DirectSource: Devolver Digital

What you need to know

  • The Devolver Direct livestream itook place today.
  • Several upcoming games were announced for various platforms.
  • This is the full list of games announced during the livestream.

Devolver Digital's July 2020 livestream is currently taking place. Several new games for a number of different platforms are being announced. Here are all of the games that have been in the showcase so far.

Shadow Warrior 3 (PC) - 2021

Shadow WarriorSource: Flying Wild Hog

This is an action adventure game being devolped by Flying Wild Hog. It's a first-person shooter filled with bloody combat and fast-paced gunplay.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (PC, PlayStation 4) - August 4th

Fall GuysSource: Mediatonic

This MMO party game allows up to 60 online players to compete in free-for-all obstacle courses.

Carrion (Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch) - July 23, 2020

CarrionSource: Phobia Game Studio

Take on the role of a horrific creature as it stalks and consumes the humans imprisoned with you.

Olija (Nintendo Switch, PC) - Available Now

OlijaSource: Skeleton Crew

Play as a young man who gets shipwrecked and a strange country. Will you be able to fight your way out of his hostile land and return home?

Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo

Serious Sam 4 Planet Badass (Steam, Stadia) - August 2020

Serious SamSource: Croteam

Take command of a powerful arsenal of weapons in this first-person shooter.

Devolverland Expo (Steam) - Now Available

Devolverland ExpoSource: Flying Wild Hog

This is a first-person marketing simulator where you get to run around in an abandoned convention center.

Game money

Nintendo Gift Card

Get your favorite games

Nintendo gift cards are an easy way to grab currency for games, add-ons, themes and more on the Nintendo eShop. They also come in a wide variety of denominations, which is perfect to start saving up for Nintendo games.

Get More Switch

Nintendo Switch

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.