What you need to know The Devolver Direct livestream itook place today.

Several upcoming games were announced for various platforms.

This is the full list of games announced during the livestream.

Devolver Digital's July 2020 livestream is currently taking place. Several new games for a number of different platforms are being announced. Here are all of the games that have been in the showcase so far.

Shadow Warrior 3 (PC) - 2021

This is an action adventure game being devolped by Flying Wild Hog. It's a first-person shooter filled with bloody combat and fast-paced gunplay. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (PC, PlayStation 4) - August 4th

This MMO party game allows up to 60 online players to compete in free-for-all obstacle courses. Carrion (Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch) - July 23, 2020

Take on the role of a horrific creature as it stalks and consumes the humans imprisoned with you. Olija (Nintendo Switch, PC) - Available Now

Play as a young man who gets shipwrecked and a strange country. Will you be able to fight your way out of his hostile land and return home? Serious Sam 4 Planet Badass (Steam, Stadia) - August 2020

Take command of a powerful arsenal of weapons in this first-person shooter. Devolverland Expo (Steam) - Now Available

This is a first-person marketing simulator where you get to run around in an abandoned convention center.