What you need to know
- The Devolver Direct livestream itook place today.
- Several upcoming games were announced for various platforms.
- This is the full list of games announced during the livestream.
Devolver Digital's July 2020 livestream is currently taking place. Several new games for a number of different platforms are being announced. Here are all of the games that have been in the showcase so far.
Shadow Warrior 3 (PC) - 2021
This is an action adventure game being devolped by Flying Wild Hog. It's a first-person shooter filled with bloody combat and fast-paced gunplay.
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (PC, PlayStation 4) - August 4th
This MMO party game allows up to 60 online players to compete in free-for-all obstacle courses.
Carrion (Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch) - July 23, 2020
Take on the role of a horrific creature as it stalks and consumes the humans imprisoned with you.
Olija (Nintendo Switch, PC) - Available Now
Play as a young man who gets shipwrecked and a strange country. Will you be able to fight your way out of his hostile land and return home?
Serious Sam 4 Planet Badass (Steam, Stadia) - August 2020
Take command of a powerful arsenal of weapons in this first-person shooter.
Devolverland Expo (Steam) - Now Available
This is a first-person marketing simulator where you get to run around in an abandoned convention center.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
