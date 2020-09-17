Nintendo LogoSource: Nintendo

Today, Nintendo held a Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase that took a look at some upcoming Nintendo Switch games. These titles will be releasing for the system in 2020 and beyond. We've listed everything in that order that they were announced. Here's everything shown in the Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase.

Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter RiseSource: Nintendo (screenshot)

The latest game in the Monster Hunter series was announced. Players will track down beasts and fight. It will release on March 26, 2021.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Monster Hunter StoriesSource: Nintendo (screenshot)

This cel-shaded story-driven game focuses on the Rathalos monsters from the core series. It's coming Summer 2021

Fitness Boxing 2: Fitness & Exercise

Fitness BoxingSource: Nintendo (screenshot)

The sequel to the original workout game is coming to the Nintendo Switch. It will include a two-player mode and your save data transfers over from the previous game. It releases December 4, 2020 and preorders begin later today.

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny

DisgaeaSource: Nintendo (screenshot)

Take down other characters in this over-the-top fighting game. It comes exclusively to Nintendo Switch in Summer 2021.

Empire of Sin

Empire Of SinSource: Nintendo (screenshot)

See what mobster life is like in the 1920s with this upcoming strategy game.

Sniper Elite 4

Sniper EliteSource: Nintendo (screenshot)

This third-person tactical shooter and stealth game is coming to Nintendo Switch on December 2020.

The Long Dark

The Long DarkSource: Nintendo (screenshot)

A geomagnetic disaster has taken place and its up to you to try and survive the aftermath. It comes to Nintendo Switch later today.

PGA Tour 2K21

Pga Tour 2kSource: Nintendo (screenshot)

Take to the green and play against the pros. You can also play against other players online. It comes to Nintendo Switch September 25, 2020.

Hades

HadesSource: Nintendo screenshot

Use weapons of Olympus to break out of the underworld and defy the god of the dead. It comes to Nintendo Switch later today.

BALAN WONDERWORLD

Balan WonderworldSource: Nintendo (screenshot)

Play as Leo and Emma as they explore several magical locations. You'll change costumes to acquire different abilities in this platformer. It comes to Nintendo Switch on March 26, 2021

Rune Factory 5

Rune FactorySource: Nintendo (screenshot)

You play as a peace-keeping ranger who has lost your memories in this life simulator. You'll protect the village, go fishing, grow crops, and interact with various NPCs. It comes to Nintendo Switch in 2021.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps / Ori Collector's Edition

Ori Collectors EditionSource: Nintendo (screenshot)

This beloved platformer comes to Nintendo Switch later today. Players will also be able to purchase the Ori Collectors Edition in the near future, which comes with several extras.

