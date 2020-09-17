Today, Nintendo held a Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase that took a look at some upcoming Nintendo Switch games. These titles will be releasing for the system in 2020 and beyond. We've listed everything in that order that they were announced. Here's everything shown in the Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase.

Monster Hunter Rise

The latest game in the Monster Hunter series was announced. Players will track down beasts and fight. It will release on March 26, 2021. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

This cel-shaded story-driven game focuses on the Rathalos monsters from the core series. It's coming Summer 2021 Fitness Boxing 2: Fitness & Exercise

The sequel to the original workout game is coming to the Nintendo Switch. It will include a two-player mode and your save data transfers over from the previous game. It releases December 4, 2020 and preorders begin later today. Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny

Take down other characters in this over-the-top fighting game. It comes exclusively to Nintendo Switch in Summer 2021. Empire of Sin

See what mobster life is like in the 1920s with this upcoming strategy game. Sniper Elite 4

This third-person tactical shooter and stealth game is coming to Nintendo Switch on December 2020. The Long Dark

A geomagnetic disaster has taken place and its up to you to try and survive the aftermath. It comes to Nintendo Switch later today. PGA Tour 2K21

Take to the green and play against the pros. You can also play against other players online. It comes to Nintendo Switch September 25, 2020. Hades

Use weapons of Olympus to break out of the underworld and defy the god of the dead. It comes to Nintendo Switch later today. BALAN WONDERWORLD

Play as Leo and Emma as they explore several magical locations. You'll change costumes to acquire different abilities in this platformer. It comes to Nintendo Switch on March 26, 2021 Rune Factory 5

You play as a peace-keeping ranger who has lost your memories in this life simulator. You'll protect the village, go fishing, grow crops, and interact with various NPCs. It comes to Nintendo Switch in 2021. Ori and the Will of the Wisps / Ori Collector's Edition