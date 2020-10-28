This morning, Nintendo surprised us once again with an unannounced Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase. Lots of exciting information was revealed including news for Hitman 3 - Cloud Edition and Control Ultimate Edition - Cloud Version. Plus we also got to learn more about Bravely Default 2 and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. Without further ado let's dive on in to everything announced during the Nintendo Direct Mini! Bravely Default 2

We were given a deeper look into this anticipated RPG. In partcular we learned about some of the Asterisk Holders players will come across while playing. This game is currently set to release on Nintendo Switch on February 26, 2021. Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town

You've decided to leave the city and take over your grandfather's farm. Everything is overgrown and in need of cultivation. As you work to bring it back to its former glory, you'll be able to mine, go fishing, plant crops, and raise animals. You can even get to know the locals and get married to one of them. It comes to Nintendo Switch on March 23, 2021.

This game takes place in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. It's up to you to try and build a new community. One that can withstand the dangers of the world. It comes to Nintendo Switch in Spring 2021. Immortals: Fenyx Rising

Explore the vast world of Greek mythology as the demigod, Fenyx. You'll be master of a sword, an axe, and a bow. Use your skills to take on various kinds of enemies and solve puzzles. It releases on Nintendo Switch on December 3, 2020 and preorders are available starting today. Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia

Build your team of monstrous creatures and battle against other players to see who the real champion is. This game will release on Nintendo Switch on November 3, 2020. Griftlands: Nintendo Switch Edition

This deck-building rogue-like game allows you to explore a gritty sci-fi world. See how well you can survive. It comes to Nintendo Switch in Summer 2021. Tropico 6

You're in charge of a tropical island. You determine what you will build on it and how to take care of your subjects needs. It releases for Nintendo Switch on November 6, 2020. Hitman 3 Cloud Edition

Hitman 3 is an upcoming stealth game that follows the titular hitman as he takes on assignments. Players with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription will be able to access this game via the cloud. We don't know when this game will come to Nintendo Switch, but it will likely be sometime in 2021. Control Ultimate Edition - Cloud Version

Nintendo surprised us by revealing that Remedy's supernatural action game is now available for players with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription for a limited time. Play as Jesse Faden as she discovers the Oldest House and uncovers the monstrosities it contains. No More Heroes 1, 2, and 3

Travis Touchdown's newest adventure is coming to the Nintendo Switch sometime in 2021. To celebrate, the original No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2 will both release onto the hybrid console some time soon. Part Time UFO

You play as a UFO with a huge claw who's out to help people. Gameplay revolves around lifting and stacking objects. You might be able to earn more money for the work you've completed based on how you've stacked items. It can even be played with a friend in local co-op. It's available on Nintendo Switch today. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

We got to see more footage for the highly anticipated Breath of the Wild prequel — one of the best Nintendo Switch games to come out so far. Players will be able to control and attack with the Divine Beasts stewarded by the various Champions. It comes to Nintendo Switch on November 20, 2020, but a demo is available starting today. The demo allows you to play all of chapter one and carries your save data over to the full game. Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase video