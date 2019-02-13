Nintendo just had their latest Direct presentation, and there were some big ones, as well as some unexpected ones. Did you miss the announcements? Don't worry, we've got everything rounded up for you right here!

Super Mario Maker 2

Super Mario Maker 2 is coming to the Nintendo Switch in June. The trailer shown today featured new tools that players can use to create their own stages and levels. We got to see Mario going through various parts of Mushroom Kingdom, as well as Luigi in his own builder costume. Not much else was shown off for Mario Maker 2. But we should expect more news and footage in the coming months, say E3? Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 is made by Team Ninja and will feature all of our favorite Marvel superheroes. Today's gameplay footage also shows Captain Marvel in the roster. The game will have online or local multiplayer, and players can team up with up to three others. You'll be taking on the roles of characters from The Avengers, The Defenders, Guardians of the Galaxy, and the X-Men while facing off against Thanos and the Black Order. The game is launching Summer 2019. Box Boy + Box Girl

Box Boy + Box Girl is a cute puzzle platformer that originally debuted on the Nintendo 3DS. The game has a focus on using boxes to complete puzzles that just get progressively more difficult. In the Switch version, Box Girl is introduced, and you'll need to use both characters to solve stages. Once all stages are completed with these two, you'll unlock a tall box named Qbby. The game has 270 puzzles to solve. Box Boy + Box Girl release April 26. Captain Toad Treasure Tracker Update

The update to Captain Toad Treasure Tracker adds cooperative multiplayer support to all existing levels. This update will be available today. There will also be new paid downloadable content added. There will be a total of 18 new challenges across five new courses. A special episode is available for purchase today, giving you access to one course. The rest of the paid DLC is coming March 14. Bloodstained Ritual of the Night

We got some gameplay footage from the upcoming Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night. This game is a Castlevania-style game that's sure to appease fans of the 2D side-scrolling action game, and the footage we saw today looks solid. The game has been in development for several years and started on Kickstarter. Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night will be out Summer 2019. Dragon Quest There were two Dragon Quest titles coming to Switch: Dragon Quest Builders 2 and Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age.

With Dragon Quest Builders 2, there will be 4-player co-op online or locally across four Switch consoles. The game is similar to Minecraft, except it takes place in the Dragon Quest universe. It is coming out July 12.

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age is a definitive version of the game. It lets players switch between the original 3D graphics or the 16-bit 2D style from the 3DS version of the game. There is also new content and fully orchestrated battle music. Disney Tsum Tsum Festival

This is a version of a mobile game featuring Disney's popular characters in their Tsum Tsum forms. It's a puzzle game where you'll want to clear out Tsum Tsums as quickly as you can to rack up those points. Disney Tsum Tsum Festival is coming out Fall 2019. Starlink: Battle for Atlas Update

The next update for Starlink: Battle for Atlas brings in Star Fox's wingmen as playable characters. That's right, you can play as Peppy, Slippy, and Falco. The update also brings in new missions centered around Star Wolf's lieutenants. The update is going to be available in April 2019. Rune Factory

Two Rune Factory games were mentioned today: Rune Factory 4 Special and Rune Factory 5. With Rune Factory 4 Special, it's a remastered version of the original 3DS game that involves farming and dungeon battling. You'll also be able to woo the love of your life in the game into marriage, and there are some new features for that. The game is coming sometime this year. Nintendo also mentioned that Rune Factory 5 is in development, but no date on when that is coming. Oninaki

Square Enix is debuting a new RPG called Oninaki. You'll travel between the realms of life and death in order to save lost souls before they turn into monsters. The souls eventually aid you and give you unique abilities and powers. Combat occurs in real-time and you'll have access to a ton of different weapons and attacks. There's a link between soul and weapon used, so collecting as many as you can only benefits you. Oninaki releases Summer 2019. Yoshi's Crafted World Yoshi finally returns in Yoshi's Crafted World, which comes out March 29. Today's announcement revealed that a demo is available today, featuring the first few levels of the game. Yoshi's Crafted World is a side-scrolling platformer with a delightful world made out of cardboard and crafting materials. Fire Emblem Three Houses

Fire Emblem Three Houses is releasing July 26, which is slightly delayed from the original Spring 2019 date. The latest entry in the strategy RPG franchise has you taking on the role of a mercenary who travels to a monastery and ends up teaching the students who belong to one of three houses. Three Houses differentiates from other Fire Emblem games because it has full 3D exploration of areas, which has never been done before. Combat remains grid-based, though, so that isn't going anywhere. Tetris 99

Tetris 99 is a free-to-play Tetris game that is available today. It pits players up against 99 others in the ultimate battle for the best Tetris player: only one can claim that title. That's right — this is Tetris Battle Royale, ya'll. See at eShop Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight is an online horror survival PvP game that's coming to the Switch in Fall 2019. You'll want to use your skills to sneak around, hide, scavenge, and take out others to be only one standing. Deltarune Chapter One

Deltarune is the sequel to the hit Undertale, and it's coming February 28 to the eShop. There aren't many details to the game, because the developers covered up most of the scenes with dozens of pixelated, smiling dogs. Either way, if you're a fan of Undertale, don't miss out on this one. Daemon x Machina

Daemon x Machina is a mech-driven action game that's coming out sometime in Summer 2019. However, a free demo is launching today on the eShop. This free demo includes four missions from the game as well as a boss battle. You'll be able to get a feel for the game's highly customizable options and movement system with the download. A survey will be emailed to you after you get the demo, since the team wants to hear active feedback from the players. Hellblade: Seuna's Sacrifice

Hellblade is a game about a Celtic warrior who has severe mental illness and returns to her village after a Viking raid. However, she finds that her lover was sacrificed to the Norse gods. Hellblade: Seuna's Sacrifice was originally on PlayStation 4 and PC in 2017. It's coming to Switch Spring 2019. Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered Assassin's Creed 3 is heading to the Switch on May 21. This Remastered version includes the base game, all of the DLC, and even Assassin's Creed Liberation Remastered. Final Fantasy In addition to a brand new RPG, Square Enix had some news regarding some Final Fantasy ports. Final Fantasy VII will be available March 26. Final Fantasy IX is out now. Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon is coming sometime in March, and is a spin-off title. These ports are joining an already impressive lineup of Final Fantasy ports, including Final Fantasy X and X-2, both releasing on April 16. Final Fantasy XII is coming sometime later this year too. Astral Chain

Astral Chain is the next game coming from Platinum Games, the studio behind Bayonetta (Bayonetta 3 is still in development, that's all we got). In Astral Chain, we meet two characters who appear as police officers in a futuristic world. They're going up against giant monsters that carry large swords and transform into some kind of human-shaped super weapon. Astral Chain is something none of us were expecting, but if we're going by Platinum's track record, it's bound to be an exciting, action-packed title. The release date for Astral Chain is slated sometime in Summer 2019. The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening