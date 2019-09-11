When Apple takes the wraps off the hottest new products in the business it usually has to make room for them somehow. It's been accused of collecting product lines in the past, and a confused lineup is, well, confusing. So when the iPhone 11 was announced we saw some things go away.

That's just the natural order of things. We'll miss the U2 iPod, but we'll never forget it.

Here's everything that Apple killed off during, and after its 2019 iPhone event. Tissues at the ready?

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

Apple Watch Series 4

iPad (7th Gen.)

There's more to come, too.

Apple isn't done. With new iPad Pro models expected in the coming weeks as well as updates to the Mac lines, it could very well be a bloodbath. Don't fret though. Every time Apple takes away it gives us something new and shiny in return. It's called progress and who knows what it's going to bring us next? Maybe those hoverboards Back To The Future promised us all those years ago!

What would you like to see resurrected?

All that being said, we all have our favorites. The U2 iPod was a classic and the 17-inch MacBook Pro is still missed by many. We'd love to hear what your favorite, long gone Apple product is. And if anyone says iPod socks they'll be instantly banned. The same goes for iPod Hi-Fi. And the hockey puck mouse!

You can't say you haven't been warned.