Spotlight has been around for almost two decades on macOS and came to the iPhone in 2009. The built-in, system-wide search tool makes for a super quick way to open apps, find a specific contact, or start a web search, but it has evolved to do much more than that since its debut. In iOS 15, Spotlight is more potent than ever with a whole host of new capabilities that make it the best iPhone search tool. Here's everything new in Spotlight in iOS 15.

Rich search results

Spotlight has been redesigned to show you more content at a glance when you search for information about music artists, entertainers, TV shows, and movies. Tap a search result for a musician or band, for example, and you'll get biographical info, links to albums, their social media accounts, music videos, suggested websites, and much more. Similarly, a search for a movie or TV show will show you cast and crew info, a link to the Apple TV app, show trailers, links to sites like IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes, and more. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

In addition to famous people, these rich search results extend to your contacts, so you'll get one page of all the essential information about someone you need to reach. That includes data from their contact card plus quick access to photos they feature in, links they have shared with you, Messages and Mail interactions, shared notes, and more. Photos search

Spotlight in iOS 15 now allows for Photos search without going into the Photos app specifically. When you search for photos of a particular person, animal, location, item, or similarly identifiable thing in Spotlight, you'll be given relevant results from your Photos library. Tapping a result gives you quick access to sharing options, or you can hit "Search in app" to see even more results in the Photos app. Spotlight even incorporates the new Live Text feature to search your photos for the words of your search and will present these results in their section where possible. That's helpful if you're searching for a screenshot of a recipe or photo that includes a road sign. Web image search