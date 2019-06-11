During the 2019 E3 Nintendo Direct we learned more about anticipated games, game mechanics, and even a game accessory. Some of this information we already knew about and some of it was completely new to us. We'll give you a rundown of everything mentioned in the presentation. Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - TBA

A direct sequel to the popular Zelda Switch title is currently in development. The short clip shown at E3 revealed Link and Princess Zelda making their way through what looks like a dark dungeon towards an undead glowing figure. Aside from the princess sporting a shorter hairdo, the two characters look the same as they did in Breath of the Wild. Nintendo didn't reveal any further information, so we don't know when it's scheduled for release or what the plot entails, but the creepy music and ominous undead fellow shown in the clip were enough to get us all excited. New Super Smash Bros' Ultimate characters

Sometime this fall, Banjo and Kazooie, our favorite bear and bird duo from the 64 era, will come to the fighting game. The Nintendo Direct presentation gave us a glimpse at some of their attacks and also showed that at least two new locations from the original 64 game will be added to the current arena library. Since Dragon Quest XI is also coming to Western Switch audiences relatively soon, a few different characters from that game will also be making their way to Smash sometime this summer. Luigi's Mansion 3 - TBA 2019

Luigi, Mario, Peach, and some Toad friends from the Mushroom Kingdom arrive at a glamorous hotel. Shortly thereafter, Luigi discovers the building was not what it seemed and his friends have gone missing. Using his new Poltergust G-00 he must save everyone by exploring the creepy building, capturing ghosts, and using new fight tactics. Players will take control of Luigi and Gooigi, a creature created by Professor E. Gadd, to work their way through the various rooms. You can even pass a second controller to a friend and have them play co-op as Gooigi. This game will also feature a co-op multiplayer mode found in the Scare-scraper. You and up to eight other players can play together either locally or online. We can't wait! Poké Ball Plus and Pokémon Sword and Shield - November 15, 2019

Nintendo has finally confirmed that the Poké Ball Plus accessory from the Let's Go Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee! games will be usable with Pokémon Sword and Shield. However, it will not function as a controller. Instead, you'll be able to take one Pokémon at a time from your Switch game for a stroll using the Poké Ball Plus. In a vague statement, we were also told that if you spend quality time with a Pokémon in your Poké Ball Plus then something good might happen. This could mean anything from in-game rewards to being able to get your Pokémon to level up or evolve. Animal Crossing: New Horizons - March 20, 2020

This game was originally announced with a 2019 release but during the E3 presentation Nintendo stated that it needed to work on it a bit longer. The newest game has a tropical theme that has you develop your village on a deserted island. Tom Nook will once again play a large role in your gaming experience as he reminds you how many Bells you need to pay. There's definitely more to learn here, but it will be a while before more information is available. Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics - TBA 2019

Jim Henson fans rejoice! A new tactical RPG game exploring the world of Thra is on its way. It's connected to the Netflix series that comes out on August 30, 2019. We don't have a confirmed date of release for the video game but we'll keep you posted when we learn more. Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition - September 27, 2019

That name is a mouthful. This definitive edition will include all the content from its previous version, new stories for specific characters, and the ability to switch between HD and 16-bit visuals. It offers a vibrant sprawling world for you to explore on both horseback and on foot. Meet new characters and expand your party as the plot progresses. The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening - September 20, 2019

The re-imagined classic finally has a release date! Gamers familiar with the original 1993 Game Boy game can explore it anew while others can experience the story for the first time. After being shipwrecked on Koholint Island, Link will explore his new surroundings and fight his way through dungeons. You'll even be able to create your own dungeons by collecting chambers and arranging them however you want. Game mechanics and visuals are similar to those found in A Link Between Worlds, which is something we appreciate. Trials of Mana - Early 2020

This remastered classic RPG has you exploring the world and fighting monsters with a group of heroes. We don't have an exact date yet, but Nintendo said it would release sometime in early 2020. For now, players can satisfy themselves with the $40 Collection of Mana, which includes the original three games in the Mana series. The Witcher III: Complete Edition - TBA 2019

After making its rounds to the PS4 and Xbox One, Witcher III is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch. The visuals don't look as good as what we've seen on other consoles, but you'll be able to play this popular open-world game on the go. We don't have an exact release date yet, but it should be some time this year. Fire Emblem: Three Houses - July 26, 2019

In this latest game from the Fire Emblem series you'll take on the role of a professor at a magical school. Eventually, you'll need to align yourself with one of three houses and lead your students in battle against the other two. Reserve your copy with $60 pre-order at Amazon Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6 - Fall 2019

Several Resident Evil classics have made their way onto the Switch within the past few months. Nintendo is continuing that trend by bringing both of these games to the Switch as well. Each game is sold separately and will release sometime this fall. No More Heroes III - 2020

In a wonderfully snarky trailer, Nintendo revealed that there will be another entry in the No More Heroes series. From what we saw in the clip, Travis makes his way onto an invading Alien vessel while clad in power armor. After making several references to popular sci-fi shows he eventually whips out a weapon that looks suspiciously like a lightsaber. That's about all we know so far, so we'll have to wait until more is revealed. Contra Rogue Corp - September 24, 2019

Yet another game is making its way onto the Nintendo Switch after having made its rounds on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Blast your way through each section and kill every enemy you find while playing as familiar Contra characters or new ones. Konami's action platformer game offers both single player and multiplayer modes so you can play on your own or with friends. In the meantime, you can get the $20 Contra Anniversary Collection today! Daemon X Machina - September 13, 2019

We now have a release date for this epic power armor fighting game. All we really know about this game is that you will fight against self-evolving weaponized machines who are waging war on humanity. The visuals are very different from most other Nintendo Switch exclusives, which will be a nice change of pace. It's currently available for pre-order at Amazon for $60. Panzer Dragoon Remake - Winter 2019

Sega's classic video game is making its way onto the Nintendo Switch at the end of the year. Take on dragons and flying enemies all while flying your own dragon. This version of the game will feature improved controls for better combat and gameplay than the original. It releases some time near the end of the year. Astral Chain - *August 30, 2019

We finally know that the bonded creature that works along side you in this game is a "neurologically syncing captured Chimera" that bonds to a human. When together, a human and chimera are called a legion. In this game you'll take on invading Chimera forces that threaten to pull your world into another dimension. Some of the best minds behind Neir: Automata and Bayonetta are working on this game so we're sure it will be something spectacular. Empire of Sin - Spring 2020

Take a shot at the Prohibition-era 1920s while wielding tommy guns in this strategy game. You'll participate in turn-based fighting against rival gangs in your fight for dominance. This game was created by John Romero, the man known as the creator of the DOOM and Wolfenstein games. It's set to come out on Nintendo Switch next spring. Marvel Ultimate Alliance: The Black Order - July 19, 2019

You'll pull from a large roster of Marvel superheroes, including Avengers, X-Men, and more as you assemble a team and fight off Thanos' forces in this action role-playing game. Hack and slash your way through foes and play with friends in both local and online multiplayer. The game releases this summer and is currently available for pre-order. An expansion pass will also be here in fall 2019 featuring content from X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Marvel Knights. Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring the Legend of Zelda - June 13, 2019

In this unlikely yet perfect melding of games you'll explore dungeons and fight foes while moving to the beat of the music. Gamers play as Princess Zelda or Link as they make their way through the game's randomly generated dungeons. It was fun to see that the foes in the game are 8-bit versions of what we saw in Breath of the Wild. After months of curiosity, we finally know that this game releases in just a few days. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - November 2019

The newest game in the Olympic series features four new sports in addition to the classics seen in previous games: climbing, karate, surfing, and skateboarding. Characters from both the Sonic and Mario universes will be available for you to play with. During multiplayer modes up to four people can play locally or you up to eight people can play online. Additional games announced for Nintendo Switch In a quick montage Nintendo revealed a long list of additional games that are on their way to the Nintendo Switch. We've listed them below:

Spyro Reignited Trilogy - September 3, 2019

Hollow Knight: Silksong - TBA

Ni No Kuni Wrath of the White Witch - September 20, 2019

Minecraft Dungeons - Spring 2020

The Elder Scrolls: Blades - Fall 2019

My Friend Pedro - June 20, 2019

DOOM Eternal - TBA

The Sinking City - Fall 2019

Wolfenstein Youngblood - July 26, 2019

Dead by Daylight - September 24, 2019

Alien Isolation - TBA 2019

Final Fantasy Chrystal Chronicals 5 - Winter 2019

Dragon Quest Builders 2 - July 12, 2019

Stranger Things 3 The Game - July 4, 2019

Just Dance 2020 - November 5, 2019

Catan - June 20, 2019

New Super Lucky's Tale - Fall 2019

Dauntless - Late 2019

Super Mario Maker 2 - June 28, 2019

If you want to watch the full E3 2019 Nintendo Direct presentation here you go:

That's all folks! Another E3 Nintendo Direct presentation has come and gone. We've learned about the release dates for some games while we've only just learned that others are in development. By far the biggest take-aways are the confirmed development of a Breath of the Wild sequel, the addition of Banjo-Kazooie to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and the fact that the next Animal Crossing game has been delayed until next year. How do you feel about these announcements? Which games are you excited about? Tell us about it in the comments below.