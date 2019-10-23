Apple's Mac App Store has had its fair share of problems and detractors in recent years, with many high profile apps simply unavailable. That's started to improve since the Mac App Store's redesign as part of the macOS Mojave update in 2018 and some apps returned. But now one has left, too.

ExactScan is a Mac app that's built to make it easier for people and businesses to go paperless by scanning all of their documents. And itw as previously available in the Mac App Store. And now it isn't.

ExactCode, developer of ExactScan, has confirmed that it has removed the app from the Mac App Store. It's also published a page explaining the reasoning with the lack of paid upgrades, Apple's 30% cut, and its app review process included.