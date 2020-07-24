Today, Apple Arcade added another title to its growing catalog of games included in its subscription service.

"The Lullaby of Life", developed by 1 Simple Game, takes players on a journey through the origin of life and, with the power of music, helps players make life bloom.

In The Lullaby of Life you are the catalyst for change in a universe currently inert but filled with potential. Explore this amazing world that combines relaxation, dexterity and agility, and help it reach its maximum splendor using the power of music to make life bloom. This adventure has no textual elements, and wearing headphones is highly recommended. Let's write together a new story about the origin of life!

1 Simple Game says that the concept for the title has been around since 2017 and that it is a new direction for the studio compared to its former games.