What you need to know
- "The Lullaby of Life" has landed on Apple Arcade.
- Developer 1 Simple Game has been working on the game since 2017.
- The title takes players on a journey through the origin of life.
Today, Apple Arcade added another title to its growing catalog of games included in its subscription service.
"The Lullaby of Life", developed by 1 Simple Game, takes players on a journey through the origin of life and, with the power of music, helps players make life bloom.
In The Lullaby of Life you are the catalyst for change in a universe currently inert but filled with potential. Explore this amazing world that combines relaxation, dexterity and agility, and help it reach its maximum splendor using the power of music to make life bloom. This adventure has no textual elements, and wearing headphones is highly recommended. Let's write together a new story about the origin of life!
1 Simple Game says that the concept for the title has been around since 2017 and that it is a new direction for the studio compared to its former games.
"The idea and concept was born during the Global Game Jam of 2017, in which the team at the time gathered together to participate in that year's theme "waves". We liked the concept since the very beginning, it was different form every game we had created so far and the idea of every player having the opportunity to interpret the game in their own way makes if feel closer and more personal."
The studio says that the game is directed towards beginners and is easy to learn, but that it includes game mechanics that any gamer will enjoy.
- There are no texts in the game since it is designed to be as intuitive as possible.
- The levels are designed to ease the player into the unique exploration and interaction mechanics contained in the game.
- There is no need to be an expert in videogames at all, there are no complex mechanics or stressful situations which require a high level of management or multitasking in order to advance in the story.
- Unique music created for the game
- Quick and easy to learn!
As with many games on Apple Arcade, the title works across iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV, and Mac. You can download "The Lullaby of Life" on the App Store now.
Game on!
Apple Arcade
Unlimited games, one price
Apple Arcade has over a hundred premium games with more added regularly each week. There is something here for everyone, and it only costs $5 a month for all you can game!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Secret Apple document reveals strict 'Find My' developer restrictions
The Washington Post says a secret Apple document reveals strict constraints on developers who want to use its 'Find My' app.
The iPhone 11 is now being manufactured in India
Apple's iPhone 11 is now being manufactured in India as well as China, the first time a flagship iPhone has been made in the country.
Review: I've been using the iPhone SE for three months and I still love it
I've been using the iPhone SE as my daily driver for three months. Was it worth switching from the iPhone 11 Pro?
Get the most out of your iRobot Roomba with the best accessories
Whether you're looking to stop your iRobot Roomba getting into certain areas, want to help protect your little robo-buddy from harm, or want to jazz up your robotic cleaner with a fresh new look, we have a range of accessories that can help.