What you need to know
- Four-time Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel had his bag stolen after the Spanish GP on Monday.
- He gave chase on a scooter, using 'Find My' to track his AirPods.
- He recovered his headphones, but not his bag or any other belongings.
Formula F1 driver and four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel gave chase on a scooter using 'Find My' after thieves stole his bag from a car after the Spanish Grand Prix on Monday.
As reported by El Periodico, Vettel's bag was taken by thieves from the window of the Aston Martin he was driving. The bag contained his AirPods and other belongings. An Aston Martin spokesperson told Motorsport:
"A bag belonging to Sebastian Vettel was stolen in Barcelona this morning.
He tried to find it by using his iPhone to track his earphones which were in his bag; but when he located his earphones he found them abandoned and was therefore unable to locate his stolen bag."
El Periodico reports that he chased down the robbers in Barcelona on a scooter, successfully tracking and locating his AirPods, which had been dumped by the perps in order to throw him off the scent.
'Find My' is one of the best iPhone apps for locating lost (or stolen) goods like AirPods and other devices such as iPhones and iPads, and while it worked as expected on this occasion, Vettel was not able to recover all of his belongings. The matter has been reported to the local authorities who have launched an investigation.
Vettel finished in 11th place on Sunday at the Spanish Grand Prix, just outside of the points in a race won by RedBull's Max Verstappen.
Music MiniPlayer brings some 2007 iTunes nostalgia to your modern Mac
Fans of the classic iTunes Mini Player are in for a treat because someone came to our rescue and brought it to the Music app on modern macOS.
Apple begins notifying the winners of its WWDC22 Swift Student Challenge
Apple has begun to email winners of its WWDC22 Swift Student Challenge, with some taking to Twitter to share the news of their success.
Review: Multi-device charging has never looked so good with this power bank
Take the Excitrus Power Bank along when you have a lot of devices on-hand and not enough juice. This battery pack can charge four devices at once, including a MagSafe-compatible iPhone and a MacBook.
Yes, your iPhone 13 Pro can look super cute with the right case
The iPhone 13 Pro's colorways might be neutral, but it can still be an amazing and outfit-enhancing accessory with one of these cases.