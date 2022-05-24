Formula F1 driver and four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel gave chase on a scooter using 'Find My' after thieves stole his bag from a car after the Spanish Grand Prix on Monday.

As reported by El Periodico, Vettel's bag was taken by thieves from the window of the Aston Martin he was driving. The bag contained his AirPods and other belongings. An Aston Martin spokesperson told Motorsport:

"A bag belonging to Sebastian Vettel was stolen in Barcelona this morning. He tried to find it by using his iPhone to track his earphones which were in his bag; but when he located his earphones he found them abandoned and was therefore unable to locate his stolen bag."

El Periodico reports that he chased down the robbers in Barcelona on a scooter, successfully tracking and locating his AirPods, which had been dumped by the perps in order to throw him off the scent.

'Find My' is one of the best iPhone apps for locating lost (or stolen) goods like AirPods and other devices such as iPhones and iPads, and while it worked as expected on this occasion, Vettel was not able to recover all of his belongings. The matter has been reported to the local authorities who have launched an investigation.

Vettel finished in 11th place on Sunday at the Spanish Grand Prix, just outside of the points in a race won by RedBull's Max Verstappen.