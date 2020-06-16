Last year, Apple brought Touch ID to the MacBook Air for the first time. Previously, the fingerprint-reading tool was only available on Mac with the MacBook Pro. This year, Face ID could make its macOS debut. However, instead of MacBooks, new iMacs will probably be where the authentication tool found on mobile drops first on macOS.

Face ID, which first launched on the iPhone X in 2017, requires a front-facing TrueDepth camera. This limitation is why Face ID, Animoji, and Memoji have yet to arrive on Apple's less expensive mobile devices and MacBooks, which have had the same tired 720p FaceTime HD camera for nearly a decade.

The existing iMac lineup also doesn't support Face ID, Animoji, and Memoji. However, multiple rumors ahead of next week's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) suggest changes are on the way that will be revealed next week.

Just last week, Apple leaker Sonny Dickson said Apple's likely to launch a new iMac with an iPad Pro + Magic Keyboard-like design. Today, newly discovered code suggests Face ID is coming to macOS. Put together, and you can see why it's likely iMac will become the first Mac to come with a TrueDepth camera.

Which iMac?

There are two iMac product lines, which makes it somewhat challenging to predict which one will get the hardware update first. The $5,000+ iMac Pro hasn't been updated since December 2017, and any hardware update would almost surely include a TrueDepth camera.

The more popular iMac lineup hasn't received an update since March 2019, so it makes less sense here. And yet, an April rumor said Apple's planning on replacing the 21.5-inch iMac with a 23-inch model. If correct, its release could be the perfect time to bring Face ID to Mac.