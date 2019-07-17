While the app does indeed let you pick a single photo without giving it access to your photo library, this is actually 100% allowed by an Apple API introduced in iOS 11 . It allows a developer to let a user pick one single photo from a system dialog to let the app work on. You can view documentation here and here .

Because the user has to tap on one photo, this provides something Apple holds dear: user intent. You have explicitly tapped it, so it's ok to send that one photo. This behavior is actually a net good in my opinion. It allows you to give an app/one photo/instead of your entire library. It can't see any of your photos until you tap one. This is far better than committing your entire library to a jokey meme app.