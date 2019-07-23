What you need to know
- The Faceoff Deluxe+ is a new, officially licensed Nintendo Switch controller.
- It's the first Nintendo Switch controller to include a 3.5mm headphone jack.
- The Faceoff Deluxe+ comes in multiple colors and is available at retail for $24.99 USD.
While the Nintendo Switch has been a massive success for Nintendo, if you enjoy using it in docked mode, there is still one fairly big issue: you can't use a headset. There's no headset port on the controllers, which is a problem if you have a nice headset and want more immersive audio, blocking out some of the outside world. Usually, if using a headset means that much to you, you've got to take the Switch in portable mode and plug your headset directly into the port on the Switch.
Fortunately, there's now a solution: The Nintendo Switch Faceoff Deluxe+ is the first controller to include a headphone jack, a 3.5mm port. It's officially licensed by Nintendo and is a wired controller, with a ten foot cable. You can adjust volume using the D-pad if need be and there are two paddle-type buttons on the back that can be programmed for whatever your want. The faceplate can also be removed and customized if you're into that. It costs $24.99 USD and comes in a variety of colors: Red, Blue, Purple and Black Camo.
