I asked Apple about the bug and they provided the following statement.

A serious FaceTime Group Call bug has been discovered that lets you instantly access audio from the microphone and potentially the video of the person you called on FaceTime.

"We're aware of this issue and we have identified a fix that will be released in a software update later this week."

News of the audio bug first started making the rounds on social.

Now you can answer for yourself on FaceTime even if they don’t answer🤒 #Apple explain this.. pic.twitter.com/gr8llRKZxJ

It was then picked up and reproduced by 9to5Mac and Buzzfeed, among others, where the video portion of the bug was discovered.

And, thanks to Continuity, if you have multiple devices logged into FaceTime and running iOS 12 or macOS Mojave, the chaos is exponential — all the devices will ring and can potentially be used to access the respective device mics.

After years of relative inactivity, with iOS 12, Apple greatly enhanced and expanded FaceTime. In addition to Memoji and AR stickers, Apple added FaceTime Group Calls, which finally allowed for multi-user coherence calling on FaceTime.

It appears to be that new conference calling system that's allowing the remote mic and potential camera exploit to function.

As always, bugs happen, so all we can do is wait and see how well and quickly Apple fixes it. Which, according to the statement, should be very soon.

In the meantime, if you're just dealing with a single device, you can double click the power button (on/off aka sleep/wake) and kill any incoming FaceTime call you don't want to answer as normal. For multiple devices, you can turn off FaceTime on any device unless/until you need to use it, until Apple pushes out the patch.

Buzzfeed has also reported that turning on Do Not Disturb will prevent remote mic and video access.

How to turn off FaceTime

Launch the Settings app from your Home screen. Tap on FaceTime. Tap the switch next to FaceTime to turn it off.

How to enable Do Not Disturb