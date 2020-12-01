Every so often, once in a while, sometimes, a little piece of Apple history appears in an auction somewhere and we all wish we had a spare few thousand dollars to spend. Today is one of those days except we all wish we had a spare $400,000. It's a lot, but it could get you a boxed Apple-1 computer. And it's signed by Steve Wozniak.

Set to be auctioned at RR Auction in Boston, lot #6001 - Apple-1 Computer with Original Box Signed by Steve Wozniak is quite the sight. The auction even says that it comes with everything you need to get it up and running, including the manual for the Cassette Interface. That sounds like a hell of a read, I'm sure you'll agree.