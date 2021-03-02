Apple has announced that Fantasian* , a new game from the Hironobu Sakaguchi, the creator of *Final Fantasy, is coming soon to Apple Arcade .

The company announced the upcoming title on the Apple Arcade Twitter account:

Coming Soon to Apple Arcade: Fantasian.



Enter a beautifully crafted, handmade world and unravel the mystery of a bizarre mechanical infection slowly engulfing all that is known to mankind.



Coming Soon to Apple Arcade: Fantasian.

Enter a beautifully crafted, handmade world and unravel the mystery of a bizarre mechanical infection slowly engulfing all that is known to mankind.

The new title, which describes itself as a "Diorama Adventure RPG," is "set against a spectacular backdrop made from over 150 handmade dioramas that blends physical environments and 3D characters." Gamers will play as Leo and try to uncover his memories across beautifully-crafted dioramas.

The tale begins in a realm governed by machines. Within this multi-dimensional universe, the balance of "Chaos and Order" becomes a key factor in the struggle for these realms and the machinations of the gods who wish to control them. Players will assume the role of protagonist, Leo, who awakens from a massive explosion only to find himself lost in a strange land with only one memory left to him. As players set out on a journey to reclaim Leo's memories, they will unravel the mysteries of the bizarre mechanical infection slowly engulfing all that is known to mankind. The captivating story is written by Sakaguchi and is complimented by a sweeping soundtrack by celebrated Final Fantasy composer, Nobuo Uematsu.

Each of the dioramas has been hand-crafted by teams who have worked on other projects such as Godzilla and Attack on Titan.

Nobuo Uematsu, who also worked on the music for Final Fantasy, has also created the soundtrack for Fantasian.

It is currently unclear when Fantasian will launch on Apple Arcade, but you can sign up to be notified of its release on the App Store.