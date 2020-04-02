Fantastical 3 has been updated to bring trackpad and cursor support to its iPad app with iPadOS 13.4.

The following changes are included for iPhone and iPad:

Cursor support on iPadOS 13.4

A preview of surrounding events and tasks is now shown when viewing incoming invitations

Weather is now shown on days that have no events when showing one or two days at a time in the list

Day and Week view can now show more hours at once

Tightened spacing in Month view to make more text visible

Event and task notifications now appear when Fantastical is active

Tapping date headers in the list of events in the watch app now shows the weather forecast

Improved sync responsiveness between iPhone and Apple Watch

Fixed an issue where the Apple Watch could get stuck syncing and would stop updating

Fixed an issue where Office 365 accounts wouldn't prompt for reauthorization if the login expires

Fixed an issue where the prompt to request G Suite sync access could cause some events to not be synced

Fixed an issue where long events could appear at the wrong time when the option to only show hours from day start to end is enabled

Fixed an issue where all-day tasks wouldn't appear correctly in Month view

Fixed a crash when trying to send changes to Todoist while offline

Various fixes and improvements

Fantastical 3.0.9 also brings some fixes and updates to Mac:

Added a "1 minute before" alert option

Performance improvements when resizing Fantastical's window with month view visible

Fixed an issue where default alerts weren't added to accepted invitations

Fixed an issue where Office 365 accounts wouldn't prompt for reauthorization if the login expires

Fixed an issue where the next upcoming event in the menu bar wouldn't update when the day changes

Fixed an issue where choosing a template from the calendar window wouldn't keep the selected date when the sidebar is hidden

Fixed an issue where long events could appear at the wrong time when the option to only show hours from day start to end is enabled

Fixed an issue importing ics files that are part of a recurring event into Exchange calendars

Various fixes and improvements

Fantastical announced Fantastical 3 earlier this year, and think it's the bee's knees when it comes to calendars. Check out our full review here!