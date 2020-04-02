What you need to know
- There's a new update for Fantastical 3.
- Version 3.0.9 brings cursor support for iPadOS 13.4.
- There are a host of other new features on both iOS and Mac.
Fantastical 3 has been updated to bring trackpad and cursor support to its iPad app with iPadOS 13.4.
The following changes are included for iPhone and iPad:
- Cursor support on iPadOS 13.4
- A preview of surrounding events and tasks is now shown when viewing incoming invitations
- Weather is now shown on days that have no events when showing one or two days at a time in the list
- Day and Week view can now show more hours at once
- Tightened spacing in Month view to make more text visible
- Event and task notifications now appear when Fantastical is active
- Tapping date headers in the list of events in the watch app now shows the weather forecast
- Improved sync responsiveness between iPhone and Apple Watch
- Fixed an issue where the Apple Watch could get stuck syncing and would stop updating
- Fixed an issue where Office 365 accounts wouldn't prompt for reauthorization if the login expires
- Fixed an issue where the prompt to request G Suite sync access could cause some events to not be synced
- Fixed an issue where long events could appear at the wrong time when the option to only show hours from day start to end is enabled
- Fixed an issue where all-day tasks wouldn't appear correctly in Month view
- Fixed a crash when trying to send changes to Todoist while offline
- Various fixes and improvements
Fantastical 3.0.9 also brings some fixes and updates to Mac:
- Added a "1 minute before" alert option
- Performance improvements when resizing Fantastical's window with month view visible
- Fixed an issue where default alerts weren't added to accepted invitations
- Fixed an issue where Office 365 accounts wouldn't prompt for reauthorization if the login expires
- Fixed an issue where the next upcoming event in the menu bar wouldn't update when the day changes
- Fixed an issue where choosing a template from the calendar window wouldn't keep the selected date when the sidebar is hidden
- Fixed an issue where long events could appear at the wrong time when the option to only show hours from day start to end is enabled
- Fixed an issue importing ics files that are part of a recurring event into Exchange calendars
- Various fixes and improvements
Fantastical announced Fantastical 3 earlier this year, and think it's the bee's knees when it comes to calendars. Check out our full review here!
Version 3.0!
Fantastical
Download the new Fantastical app today.
The free version of Fantastical will come with limited features, or unlock all of the features on all the platforms through the new subscription service.
