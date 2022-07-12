These days, it's more important than ever to keep your devices topped off at all times, whether you're at home or out in public. But even if you have the best charger with you, you're going to need a fantastic cable to go with it, right? OtterBox makes some of the best charging cables out there, and right now for Prime Day, you can snag some of its amazing Fast Charge USB-C to USB-C cables for less, making it a great Apple Prime Day deal.
Why USB-C to USB-C? Well, if you have an iPad Pro, iPad Air 5, or iPad mini 6, then you need a USB-C cable to charge it up, as these don't use Lightning. And if you have a MacBook that lacks MagSafe, then you probably also need a USB-C cable to power that up. While OtterBox is a company that's best known for tough and rugged cases for your Apple devices, such as the iPhone, the brand also makes some very durable charging cables. And right now is a great time to save on its fast charging USB-C to USB-C cables.
Charge up your iPad or MacBook with this Prime Day deal on OtterBox cables
OtterBox Fast Charge USB-C to USB-C Cable 9.8FT - Black | Was $17.81 now $14.25 at Amazon
OtterBox Fast Charge USB-C to USB-C cables are tough and durable. These feature a flexible exterior cord coating that give it a premium finish. Despite the flexibility, they won't break down easily, as they've been built to last and flex-tested to withstand 3,000 bends. Plus, with 9.8-feet, you can relax with your iPad or MacBook even if the outlet is a bit of a ways from your couch.
Though Apple continues to use Lightning for the iPhone and the base level iPad, most of its other devices have moved on to USB-C, strangely enough. With USB-C, you're able to charge up your devices faster, and these OtterBox cables are great for getting the job done. Since OtterBox is a brand that is well-known for being durable, these cables will last a long while — up to 3000 times of bending and flexing through everyday use! Plus, the 9.8-foot length should give you plenty of leeway when it comes to reaching the wall outlet from the comfort of your couch or bed.
If your worried about compatibility, don't. The OtterBox Fast Charge USB-C to USB-C cable will work without issues on all of your devices, even if there is a bulky OtterBox case on it. The cable is also backed by OtterBox's limited lifetime warranty, so if there are any issues, you should be covered.
