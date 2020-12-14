It's not just tech and home products you can save on ahead of the holidays but apps and services as well. If you're hoping to snag a deal on a VPN this month, one of the best options available right now gets you a VPN for life for under $17.

FastestVPN's sale offers its lifetime subscription for $20 but you can drop that price to just $16.60 by entering coupon code SPECIAL2020 during checkout. That code is only valid for a limited time, so don't miss out.

Lifetime savings FastestVPN Rather than paying monthly for a VPN subscription, simply pay $20 upfront for FastestVPN and use it for life. It features 256-bit AES encryption, 15 simultaneous devices, unlimited bandwidth, and much more. Includes a 15-day money-back guarantee. $16.60 $600.00 $583 off See at FastestVPN With coupon: SPECIAL2020

FastestVPN is pretty affordable even at full price. It regularly goes for $10 month-to-month though if you commit to a 3-year or 5-year plan, you'll see prices fall to under $1 a month. None of its regular price offerings compare to the special lifetime subscription sale, though. The company even offers a 15-day money-back guarantee in case you don't like it but at this price, there is very little risk with trying it out.

VPNs are pretty useful tools these days. Not only do they afford you some extra privacy but they also allow you to access content that would otherwise be restricted in your location.

When looking for a VPN service to try out, there's a lot to consider but FastestVPN is pretty feature-packed. Its VPN service offers a network of over 350 servers in 40 countries worldwide, unlimited P2P traffic, powerful apps for Mac and iOS, as well as Windows, Android, and more. It also offers a speedy connection.

Your subscription allows for simultaneous use on up to 15 devices, which is more than most other providers and most likely allows you to use it across all of your gear. FastestVPN uses 256-bit AES encryption and doesn't keep any traffic logs, either.

If you often use public Wi-Fi while working at your favorite coffee shop or travelling through the airport, or regularly shop and bank online, you could benefit from a VPN. Using a VPN anonymizes your internet activity and prevents you from being tracked across the web or having your traffic intercepted. They are also great if you want to access content that is blocked in your region or if you're on vacation abroad and want to watch content from back home.

It's well worth snagging a lifetime subscription at this discounted price while you can. At under $17 with the above coupon, it's kind of a no-brainer. That money-back guarantee also allows you to try it out in the real world for a while before deciding whether to stick with it.

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:



1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service).

2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad.



We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.