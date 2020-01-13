What you need to know
- Tony Fadell is thought of as the father of iPod.
- He told Stripe CEO Patrick Collison of the speedy release.
- It went from nothing to the hands of customers in a year.
Apple is so secretive that it isn't until years later that we start to find out how things really went down. That's been the case with iPod for a while and now we're hearing more about how the music player came about. According to Tony Fadell, it went from nothing to being in stores in less than a year.
Tony Fadell is often called the father of iPod, and he was certainly the key driving force behind making it happen. But it turns out that when he was brought on-board Apple didn't have any plans at all. It just knew that it wanted to make something that played music from Toshiba's 1.8-inch hard disk.
Fadell told Stripe CEO Patrick Collison (via 9to5Mac) that there was no iPod to speak of when he joined. And the timeline after that is scary.
I asked Tony Fadell about the iPod timeline for my fast project page. Summary: 😯. pic.twitter.com/mf0CfbAEtB— Patrick Collison (@patrickc) January 12, 2020
The fact that there was no team in place until May makes things all the more amazing, but just a few months later Steve Jobs was on a stage announcing iPod. And Apple hasn't been the same since.
Kuo says we can ignore claims that mmWave 5G iPhones won't make 2020
Despite last week's claims by Susquehanna that we might not see mmWave 5G iPhones this year, Ming-Chi Kuo is back to tell us not to fret.
How do AirPods Pro compare to Bose QuietComfort 35 II? I put them to test
Do Apple's AirPods Pro match up to other higher end headphones from Bose? The answer may surprise you.
Take our New Year's Day App Store survey!
Take part in our New Year App Store survey, as we find out how you all helped to break Apple's single-day App Store spending record.
Protect your 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2018) with a great case
Whether you use your 12.9-inch iPad Pro as a computer replacement or a supplement, you'll want to protect it with a great cover.