Apple-owned Claris has today released FileMaker 19 as it continues to improve the development app. This update makes it possible for developers to create their own applications while also taking advantage of third-party JavaScript libraries.

The update comes following a beta that was well received by users who enjoyed the drag-and-drop JavaScript add-ons and more.

Claris outlined some of the big new features in a press release earlier today.

FileMaker 19 enables Claris' global developer community to use the platform they already know to deliver powerful custom apps to more than 1.3 million active users faster than ever before. With FileMaker 19, developers can: Create in a snap with plug-and-play add-ons – Use add-ons like Kanban boards and photo galleries to snap together robust apps faster than ever before, or leverage JavaScript, web services, native FileMaker code and more to create sharable add-ons to sell in the Claris Marketplace.

Use readily-available JavaScript libraries – Use readily-available JavaScript libraries or create custom code to directly embed maps, animated graphics, data visualization, and more into their apps.

Build smarter apps – Enable rich user experiences with Core ML machine learning models, support for Siri Shortcuts, and NFC (near field communication) tag reading. Unlock the potential of data with image classification, sentiment analysis, object detection and more.

Developers who want to take FileMaker 19 for a spin can find more information and sign up at the Claris website.